Mohamed Salah tells Liverpool he is eager to play against Leicester City after AFCON disappointment - Reports

According to The Times, Mohamed Salah will return to training with Liverpool on Tuesday following AFCON final disappointment. The Egyptian is reportedly eager to feature in their next match: against Leicester City in the Premier League on Thursday.

Salah-led Egypt recently lost on penalties to Senegal in the AFCON final on Sunday. His Liverpool team-mate and Senegal forward Sadio Mane missed a penalty in regulation time but scored the final spot-kick in the shootout to win the continental tournament.

Piers Morgan @piersmorgan To miss a penalty in an international tournament.. and then win it later with one of the best penalties you’ll ever see… shows cojones of the highest order. Take a bow, Sadio Mane, and congrats to Senegal on their first Africa Cup of Nations trophy. To miss a penalty in an international tournament.. and then win it later with one of the best penalties you’ll ever see… shows cojones of the highest order. Take a bow, Sadio Mane, and congrats to Senegal on their first Africa Cup of Nations trophy. 👏👏👏 https://t.co/HleUyf3X2a

Mane has traveled to Senegal to celebrate the title win with his team and country. Meanwhile, the Egypt captain is reportedly set to join Liverpool's training camp as they prepare for their upcoming fixture.

The Egypt international's return will be a big boost for manager Jurgen Klopp in the Premier League title race. The Reds were at the receiving end of a 1-0 defeat in the reverse fixture against Leicester in December.

They will look to take revenge for that defeat and stay hot on the heels of leaders Manchester City, who are currently nine points ahead. The Reds, however, have a game in hand.

Liverpool managed well without Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane

Many expected the Reds to struggle without their superstars. But that hasn't been the case at all.

Mane and Salah last played for the Reds in a 2-2 draw with Chelsea on January 2. Since then, the Reds have been unbeaten in all competitions, winning five out of their six fixtures.

They managed to beat Arsenal 2-0 over two legs in the EFL Cup semi-final and will now face Chelsea in the final. They also made their way to the fifth round of the FA Cup by beating Cardiff City 3-1.

The Egyptian has 32 goal contributions in 26 matches for the Reds this season while Mane has 11 in 26 matches across competitions. Thus faring well without the duo was a major positive for Jurgen Klopp.

Now with the two forwards set to return, Liverpool can push for silverware in the second half of the season. Along with the FA Cup, EFL Cup and the Premier League, they have also reached the knockout stages of the Champions League where they face Inter Milan.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava