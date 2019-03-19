×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Mohammedan Sporting may take part in Super Cup

IANS
NEWS
News
29   //    19 Mar 2019, 23:17 IST
IANS Image
Mumbai: All India Football Federation (AIFF) President Praful Patel during AIFFÃ¢ÂÂs Executive Committee Meeting, in Mumbai on July 22, 2018. (Photo: IANS)
By Debayan Mukherjee

Kolkata, March 19 (IANS) City football heavyweight Mohammedan Sporting SC in a letter to the Indian Football Association (IFA) on Tuesday expressed its interest to take part in the Super Cup, after several I-League clubs refused to play due to ill-treatment.

"The letter will be forwarded to the All India Football Federation (AIFF)," a source close to the development told IANS.

"We have written to the IFA expressing our interest in taking part in the Super Cup. We are one of the oldest clubs in the country and want to be part of such a prestigious tournament," said a Mohammedan Sporting official.

Several clubs, including I-League champions Chennai City FC, had threatened not to take part in the Super Cup, a knockout tournament involving I-League and Indian Super League (ISL) clubs, as AIFF president Praful Patel did not pay heed to their demands.

In the qualifiers being held in Bhubaneswar, Minerva Punjab FC, Gokulam Kerala FC and Aizawl FC did not turn up for their matches ignoring the AIFF's threat of action.

Now with the pre-quarters starting on March 29, it's expected that Mohun Bagan and Chennai City FC won't play their matches against Bengaluru FC and Chennai City FC, respectively, while East Bengal, slated to take on Delhi Dynamos FC on March 30, are yet to take a call.

Mohammedan Sporting are taking part in the 2nd Division League. Recently, they lost to Rainbow Athletic Club 0-2 in a preliminary round group C clash hampering their chances of making it to the final round.

Last year, Mohammedan Sporting clinched the 65th Bordoloi Trophy beating Oil India 3-1 in the final.

(Debayan Mukherjee can be contacted at debayan.m@ians.in)

IANS
NEWS
Discontent in Indian Football - Minerva Punjab, Mohun Bagan pull out of Hero Super Cup; Other clubs may follow
RELATED STORY
Super Cup: Holders Bengaluru to take on Mohun Bagan in round of 16
RELATED STORY
Football mess in India after Super Cup saga
RELATED STORY
AFC Cup to ISL, AFC Champions League to I-League - do clubs have an incentive of playing well in Super Cup?
RELATED STORY
Rift in East Bengal widens over Super Cup pullout
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Uncertainty in Indian Football before ISL Final and Super Cup due to AIFF's high-handedness
RELATED STORY
Renedy Singh named NEROCA FC head coach for Super Cup 2019
RELATED STORY
ISL: “East Bengal to play in the Super Cup and Indian Super League,” confirms AIFF general secretary Kushal Das
RELATED STORY
Eight I-League clubs withdraw from Super Cup
RELATED STORY
Enrique Esqueda may skip Super Cup after East Bengal's I-League campaign, to return to Mexico
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
African Cup of Nations
PP SIE ETH Sierra Leone vs Ethiopia
International Friendlies 2019
19 Mar MYA CHI 05:00 PM Myanmar vs Chinese Taipei
Tomorrow WAL TRI 01:15 AM Wales vs Trinidad and Tobago
Tomorrow GER SER 01:15 AM Germany vs Serbia
Tomorrow WAL TRI 01:15 AM Wales vs Trinidad and Tobago
Tomorrow GER SER 01:15 AM Germany vs Serbia
Tomorrow UAE SAU 07:15 PM UAE vs Saudi Arabia
Tomorrow UAE SAU 07:15 PM UAE vs Saudi Arabia
Tomorrow KOS DEN 11:30 PM Kosovo vs Denmark
22 Mar KOR BOL 04:30 PM Korea Republic vs Bolivia
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us