Mohun Bagan announce 51-member squad for the 'Clash of Legends' fixture against FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona Legends will play against Mohun Bagan Legends

The ‘City of Joy’ is all set to welcome one of the world’s most successful football clubs in the world, FC Barcelona, when they take on Mohun Bagan in a ‘Clash of Legends’ tie at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on September 28. The Kolkata based club announced an initial 51-member squad for the marquee tie on Thursday evening at their club tent.

“We have prepared a 51-member squad for the match. Later on, a final 30-member squad will be shortlisted for the match who will wear the jersey on the match day. We have taken players from all corners of India,” said of the Mohun Bagan’s top official at the press conference.

The prestigious club has previously hosted big clubs such as New York Cosmos which included the great ‘Pele’ in 1977 and also staged Oliver’s Kahn’s last competitive match when Bayern Munich visited in 2008.

A bunch of top graded Indian and foreign footballers have played at the Maidan based club, some of whom have been shortlisted by the management for the much-anticipated fixture. Green and Maroon's brigade’s favourite son Jose Ramirez Barreto is expected to feature in the match along with fellow Brazilian Beto. Other big names in the 51-name list are Indian skipper Sunil Chhetri, veterans Mehtab Hossain, Ashim Biswas and Shilton Paul.

There also other prominent retired footballers who played for the century-old club have also been shortlisted. Bhaichung Bhutia, IM Vijayan, Basudeb Mondal, Renedy Singh, Dulal Biswas, Jo Paul Ancheri and Syed Rahim Nabi are some of the players on the list.

The tickets have been priced at Rs. 250, 500 and above for the match which is likely to see the likes International greats like Patrick Kluivert, Eric Abidal, Gianluca Zambrotta and Edgard Davids in action for the European club.

Here is the list of 51-member sqaud:

Shilton Paul, Mehtab Hossain, Sangram Mukherjee, Renedy Singh, Dipendu Biswas, Dulal Biswas, Basudeb Mondal, Bhaichung Bhutia, IM Vijayan, Hemanta Dora, Arpan Dey, Amit Das, Shankarlal Chakraborty, Sanjay Majhi, Lolendra Singh, Surkumar Singh, Dharamjit Singh, Manitombi, Tomba Singh, James Singh, Gunbir Singh, Manjit Singh, Andrew Lewis, Denson Devdas, Ishfaq Ahmed, RC Prakash, Deepak Mondal, Micky Fernandes, Jo Paul Ancheri, Raman Vijayan, Sanjib Maria, Syed Rahim Nabi, Rajat Ghosh Dastidar, Amitabha Chandra, Goutam Ghosh, Sandip Nandy, Mehrajuddin Wadoo, Abdul Khalique, Prosanta Dora, Kalyan Choubey, Abhay Kumar, Tushar Rakshit, Amar Ganguly, Aloke Das, Ashim Biswas, Prasanta Chakraborty, Habibur Rehman, Sekh Sikander, Jose Ramirez Barreto and Sunil Chhetri.