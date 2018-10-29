Mohun Bagan elections conducted peacefully, Tutu Bose's panel expecting a landslide victory

Mohun Bagan won the Calcutta Football League earlier in this season

What's the story?

The much-awaited Mohun Bagan elections were finally held peacefully and under tight security on Sunday at the club grounds. As per reports, Swapan Sadhan Bose’s panel was leading after the 13th round of counting and is expected to win the election with a handsome margin. Out of an estimated 8584 members, 4952 votes have been polled.

In case you didn't know...

The post for the secretary was already secured by Swapan Sadhan Bose after Anjan Mitra decided to withdraw his nomination on October 3. The elections on Sunday were held for the rest of the 21 posts under the jurisdiction of three retired justices, Sushanta Chatterji, Dileep Seth and Ashim Kumar Roy.

The heart of the matter

The elections started at 10 am in the morning under tight security to tackle any unwanted incidents. Apart from regular members of the century-old club, there were many other notable personalities who queued up to cast their votes. Among them were former MP Sudhanshu Sil, State’s agriculture marketing minister Arup Roy, Jyotiprio Mallick, Madan Mitra, Soumen Mitra, Mohammad Salim and others beside.

Laxmikant Shukla, a former alumnus of Mohun Bagan spoke his hearts out during the election day and said that the century-old club is an emotion for him. “There is a different emotion with this club. Good wishes for the good work of the club in future,” he said.

What's next?

With the election process finally over, the management can now focus on football. There has been much turmoil in the Bagan think tank off late and many officials had earlier resigned from their posts due to an internal feud. With a new governing body, hopefully, the members will now work for the welfare of the prestigious club.

Mohun Bagan played its first I-League match of the season on Saturday where they managed to grab a point against Gokulam Kerala in Kozhikode. After a successful Calcutta Football League campaign earlier, the ‘Mariners’ will be eyeing a second I-League title in the ongoing season.