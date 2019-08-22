Mohun Bagan pip Real Kashmir in a thrilling match to qualify for Durand Cup final for the 29th time

Press Release FOLLOW NEWS News 11 // 22 Aug 2019, 00:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Mohun Bagan sealed their passage into the final of the Durand Cup.

The second semi-final of Durand Cup 2019 saw local favourite Mohun Bagan lock horns with Real Kashmir FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Stadium. Joseba Beitia helmed Mohun Bagan’s attack, failing to find the net every single time. At the 42nd minute, Gurjinder Kumar took a turn and crossed the ball to Salvador Perez Martinez, who calmly took his shot to give Mohun Bagan the much-needed breakthrough.

The second half saw some attacking football from both sides, though Mohun Bagan slowed down after a while, possibly content with their result. This match too saw a significant rise in action, after 90 minutes of play as the fourth official signalled for 4 minutes of added time. Just when Mohun Bagan fans were gearing up for celebration, the match saw a repeat of the first semi-final. At 90+3, Krizo equalised with a brilliant header from a cross from Loveday. Well, that signified that the match was far from being over.

Mohun Bagan started attacking right from the first minute of extra time. They finally got the lead when Suhair, earlier brought in as a substitute in the 69th minute, scored in the 93rd minute. Mohun Bagan kept on attacking as V P Suhair hit the cross-bar with a pass from Imran Khan in the 110th minute. Two minutes later, another pass, this time from Francisco Gonzalez and Suhair scored his second goal of the match, giving the Mariners a lead of 3-1.

Thus Mohun Bagan comfortably win the semi-final eventually, where they will face Gokulam Kerala FC, who defeated Quess East Bengal earlier today. Quite interestingly, the final, scheduled on August 24, 1700 hrs onwards, will be a battle between a team who have the most number of appearances in Durand Cup final and a fresh team who are into the final for the first time.