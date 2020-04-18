Mohun Bagan to be declared I-League champions, remaining matches cancelled

Mohun Bagan are set to be declared as the I-League 2019-20 champions with four rounds of games remaining.

The prize money will be divided among the other 10 participating teams.

As Sportskeeda had earlier reported, the League Committee of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) has decided that the remaining 28 matches of the 2019-20 season will be cancelled, with Mohun Bagan set to be officially declared as the champions.

AIFF Senior Vice-President Subrata Dutta, General Secretary Kushal Das and I-League CEO Sunanda Dhar held a video conference with Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) authorities at 4 PM on April 18 and took several key decisions regarding the league.

During the meeting, they announced recommendations to deal with the fate of the current football season as the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in the suspension of all footballing activities.

Mohun Bagan declared champions

The 2019-20 Indian football season will be deemed to be concluded and the remaining matches in the I-League and the Youth Leagues will stand cancelled.

Mohun Bagan will be declared as the Hero I-League champions for the 2019-20 season as they stand atop the current standings with an unassailable 16-point lead. The Mariners have garnered 39 points from 16 matches and have been a formidable unit under Kibu Vicuna.

Despite East Bengal reaching out to the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) to claim the second spot if Mohun Bagan are declared champions, the AIFF League Committee have recommended that the remaining prize money (excluding the Champion's Prize Money) should be equally divided among the remaining 10 participating sides as the remaining teams did stood a mathematical chance to finish second, third and fourth respectively.

The committee also recommended that no clubs will be relegated from the I-League 2019-20 season.

A shorter 2nd Division League

The committee has officially shown interest in organising a shorter duration of the suspended I-League 2nd Division League early in the next season for qualification to the Hero I-League 2020-21, if the Asian Football Confederation permits.

Garhwal FC, Rajasthan FC, Mohammedan SC, ARA FC and FC Kerala were looking to qualify for the I-League 2nd Division finals as they lead their respective groups and are expected to be given a chance in the next season to qualify for India's once-premier football competition.

ARA FC are top of Group C

The Hero Sub-Junior League, Hero Junior League, Hero Elite League and the U-17 Khelo India Girls League stand cancelled and will be held afresh from the 2020-21 season.