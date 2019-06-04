Mohun Bagan transfers: 'Mariners' rope in Debjit Majumder, Suhair VP, new physical trainer and goalkeeping coach

Debjit Majumder was a part of Mohun Bagan's I-League winning squad in 2015

Mohun Bagan has roped in their former custodian Debjit Majumder from city rivals ATK for the upcoming season of the I-League.

The ‘Mariners,’ have also confirmed that they have roped in Suhair VP from Gokulam Kerala FC to add flair to the attacking line.

The Kolkata giants have been spending huge in the build-up to the new season, hopefully, they will get their desired results after a disappointing display in the previous edition of the I-League.

Debjit Majumder was a part of Mohun Bagan from 2014 to 2017 and was an integral part of The Mariner’s I-League winning squad in 2015 and also in their Federation Cup win the following year.

Although he was sold to Indian Super League side ATK in 2017, he never became a regular for the side. Having played quite a few games in the 2017-18 season, he did not feature in a single match in the previous season. This might well be a good move for the custodian to re-establish himself in the Indian football circuit.

On the other hand, Suhair VP, played as many as 18 games for Gokulam Kerala in the I-League last season.

The fact that he has played for arch-rivals East Bengal before will help him loads for his second stint in the ‘Kolkata Maidan.’ He won the Calcutta Football League with the ‘red and gold’ brigade back in 2017.

Apart from these two signings, the former I-League champions have secured the services Michael Johnson Abotsi, as their new physical trainer. The 45-year old from Ghana has vast experience in strength and conditional coaching in various countries.

Dipankar Chowdhury, who has completed AFC C license coaching certificate and also AFC Goalkeeping level-1 certification was named as the goalkeeping coach.

Mohun Bagan finished at the fifth position in the I-League last season, which has been their worst performance since they claimed the title back in 2015. With a new setup, the century-old club will be aiming for an improved show in the following season.