Molde FK vs Bryne Prediction and Betting Tips | August 3rd 2025

The action continues in round 16 of Norwegian Eliteserien as Molde FK play host to Bryne at the Aker Stadion on Sunday. Both sides head into the weekend off the back of contrasting results, with Kevin Knappen’s men suffering a disappointing home defeat at the hands of Viking.

Molde turned in an attacking show of class last time out as they cruised to a 4-1 victory over Stromsgodset when the two teams met at the Aker Stadion.

This was a much-needed result for Per Mathias Hogmo’s side, who had lost each of their previous three outings, conceding eight goals and scoring four in that time.

Molde have won five of their 15 league games while losing eight and claiming two draws to collect 17 points and sit 13th in the standings, level on points with 14th-placed HamKam.

Elsewhere, Bryne were left empty-handed once again as they fell to a 3-1 defeat against Viking at the Bryne Stadion last Sunday.

This followed a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Tromso on July 20, a result which saw their six-game unbeaten run (3W, 3D) come to an end.

Bryne have picked up 18 points from their 15 Eliteserien matches so far to sit 12th in the table, level on points with 11th-placed Valerenga.

Molde FK vs Bryne Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With eight wins from the last 13 meetings between the sides, Molde boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Bryne have picked up four wins in that time, while the two teams have settled for a share of the spoils once.

Molde have won just two of their last six Eliteserien home games since the start of April, while losing three and claiming one draw in that time.

Bryne have failed to win six of their seven away matches in the league this season, losing four and picking up two draws so far.

Molde FK vs Bryne Prediction

Molde and Bryne have endured a difficult campaign so far and find themselves separated by just one point at the wrong end of the table.

While we expect Bryne to put up a fight at the Aker Stadion, we are backing Hogmo’s men to build on their win over Stromsgodset and secure all three points this weekend.

Prediction: Molde FK 3-1 Bryne

Molde FK vs Bryne Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Molde to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in five of Molde’s last six games)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in five of the hosts’ last six outings)

