Molde FK vs Haugesund prediction, preview, team news and more | Eliteserien 2022-23

Molde FK will be aiming to extend their lead at the top of the Eliteserien standings when they play host to Haugesund at the Aker Stadion on Sunday.

The visitors will head into the weekend desperate to get one over Erling Moe’s side, having lost each of the last 10 meetings between the sides since 2017.

Molde FK moved to the top of the league standings last weekend when they claimed a comfortable 5-1 win over Tromso.

They are unbeaten in each of their last 13 games across all competitions, stretching back to May’s 3-2 loss against Vikings.

With 30 points from 14 games, Molde sit top of the Eliteserien table, only above second-placed Lillestrom on goal difference.

Elsewhere, Haugesund failed to return to winning ways last time out as they were held to a 1-1 draw by HamKam.

This followed a slender 1-0 loss away to Jerv on July 2 which saw their three-game winning streak come to an end.

With 13 points from 14 games, Haugesund are currently 13th in the league table, level on points with 14th-placed Tromso in the relegation playoff spot.

Molde FK vs Haugesund Head-To-Head

Molde have been imperious in the history of this fixture, winning 18 of their last 21 encounters. Haugesund have picked up five wins in that time, while six games have ended even.

Molde FK Form Guide: W-D-D-W-W

Haugesund Form Guide: D-L-W-W-W

Molde FK vs Haugesund Team News

Molde FK

Magnus Eikrem, Ola Brynhildsen, Martin Ellingsen, Björn Sigurdarson and Kristoffer Haraldseid are all injured and out of contention for the hosts.

Injured: Magnus Eikrem, Ola Brynhildsen, Martin Ellingsen, Björn Sigurdarson, Kristoffer Haraldseid

Suspended: None

Haugesund

Haugesund will take to the pitch without the services of Sondre Liseth, who is currently recuperating from an ankle injury.

Injured: Sondre Liseth

Suspended: None

Molde FK vs Haugesund Predicted XI

Molde Predicted XI (3-5-2): Jacob Karlstrøm; Benjamin Hansen, Eirik Haugan, Birk Risa; Martin Linnes, Magnus Grødem, Emil Breivik, Markus André Kaasa, Kristoffer Haugen; Erling Knudtzon, David Datro Fofana

Haugesund Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Egil Selvik; Peter Therkildsen, Anders Bærtelsen, Søren Reese, Nikolas Walstad; Julius Eskesen, Martin Krygård; Martin Samuelsen, Christos Zafeiris, Bilal Njie; Alioune Ndour

Molde FK vs Haugesund Prediction

Molde will be licking their lips as they go up against a floundering Haugesund side who have struggled for results this season. Moe’s side have been dominant in the history of this fixture and we are backing them to see off the visitors once again.

Prediction: Molde FK 2-0 Haugesund

