Molde FK vs Sarpsborg Prediction and Betting Tips | July 22, 2023

Round 15 of the Norwegian Eliteserien gets underway when Molde and Sarpsborg go head to head at the Aker Stadion on Saturday.

The Bla-hvit head into the weekend on a run of four wins against the visitors and will look to continue in the same vein. Molde maintained their fine run of results as they thrashed Valerenga 4-0 at the Intility Arena last Saturday.

Erling Moe’s side have now won five of their last six matches across competitions, including a 3-1 win over Sarpsborg in the NM Cup quarterfinals on July 12. With 26 points from 15 games, Molde are fifth in the Eliteserien, level on points with sixth-placed Lillestrom.

Meanwhile, Sarpsborg failed to stop the rot last time out, as they suffered a disappointing 3-2 home defeat against HamKam. Stefan Billborn’s men have now lost their last three games, conceding a staggering 11 goals since their 6-1 win over Sandefjord on July 2.

Sarpsborg ate seventh in the standings, picking up 21 points from 14 games.

Molde FK vs Sarpsborg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Molde boasts a superior record in the fixture, winning 14 of the last 27 meetings.

Sarpsborg have picked up eight wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared on five occasions.

Billborn’s men have lost their last six visits to the Aker Stadion since a 2-2 draw in October 2018.

Molde are on a run of seven home wins, scoring 21 goals and keeping five clean sheets since a 3-2 loss against Stanaek in April.

Sarpsborg are on a three-game losing streak across competitions and have lost four of their last six league games since June.

Molde FK vs Sarpsborg Prediction

Molde will be licking their lips against an out-of-sorts Sarpsborg side who have lost their last three games. The Bla-hvit have been utterly dominant at home and should pick up an eighth straight win in front of their fans.

Prediction: Molde FK 3-1 Sarpsborg

Molde FK vs Sarpsborg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Molde

Tip 2: First to score - Molde (The hosts have opened the scoring in five of their last seven games against Sarpsborg.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in eight of their last nine meetings.)