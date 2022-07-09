Molde FK vs Tromso prediction, preview, team news and more | Eliteserien 2022-23

Seeking to move level on points with Lillestrøm at the top of the Norwegian Eliteserien table, Molde FK play host to Tromso on Sunday.

Erling Moe’s side are unbeaten in 10 consecutive home games against the Gutan since 2010 and will look to keep this fine run alive and kicking.

Molde failed to return to winning ways on Wednesday as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Jerv.

This followed a goalless draw with HamKam on July 3 which saw their 10-game winning streak come to an end.

With 27 points from 13 games, Molde are currently second in the Eliteserien standings, three points off first-placed Lillestrom.

Like the hosts, Tromso were held to a 2-2 draw by Sandefjord Fotball when the sides squared off last time out.

They are now unbeaten in each of their last 10 outings, picking up six draws and four wins, including June’s 4-1 victory over Skjervoy in the second round of the NM Cup.

With 13 points from 11 games, Tromso are currently 11th in the league table, level on points with 12th-placed Sandefjord Fotball.

Molde FK vs Tromso Head-To-Head

Molde have been the dominant side in the history of this fixture, claiming 20 wins from the last 40 meetings between the teams. Tromso have picked up 11 wins in that time, while nine games have ended even.

Molde FK Form Guide: D-D-W-W-W

Tromso Form Guide: D-W-D-W-D

Molde FK vs Tromso Team News

Molde FK

Molde will be without Magnus Eikrem, Ola Brynhildsen, Martin Ellingsen, Björn Sigurdarson and Kristoffer Haraldseid, who are all recuperating from injuries. Sivert Mannsverk is currently suspended.

Injured: Magnus Eikrem, Ola Brynhildsen, Martin Ellingsen, Björn Sigurdarson, Kristoffer Haraldseid

Suspended: Sivert Mannsverk

Tromso

The visors head into the weekend with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Molde FK vs Tromso Predicted XI

Molde Predicted XI (3-4-3): Jacob Karlstrøm; Benjamin Hansen; Martin Bjørnbak, Eirik Haugan; Martin Linnes, Emil Breivik, Markus André Kaasa, Kristoffer Haugen; Magnus Grødem, Rafik Zekhnini, David Datro Fofana

Tromso Predicted XI (3-5-2): Jakob Haugaard; Casper Oyvann, Christophe Psyche, Jostein Gundersen; Niklas Vesterlund, Sakarias Opsahl, Ruben Jenssen, Kent-Are Antonsen, Lasse Nilsen; Moses Ebiye, August Mikkelsen

Molde FK vs Tromso Prediction

Molde and Tromso are unbeaten in 12 and 10 straight games respectively and this makes Sunday’s matchup an exciting one. However, we are tipping Molde to make use of their home advantage and claim all three points as they boast a significantly superior and more experienced crop of players.

Prediction: Molde FK 2-0 Tromso

