Molde vs Bodo/Glimt Prediction and Betting Tips | April 21, 2025

Molde and Bodo/Glimt battle for three points in Eliteserien matchday three on Monday at Aker Stadion.

Ad

The hosts are coming off a 7-0 win at Elnesvsgen in the Norwegian Cup. Abdulai Jalal set the ball rolling with a brace, while Sondre Granasa and Daniel Daga strikes made it 4-0 at the break. Kristoffr Haugen made it five, while Veton Berisha completed the rout with a brace.

MFK now turn their focus to the league where their last game saw them suffer a 3-0 defeat at Sandefjord.

Bodo/Glimt, meanwhile, made history at Lazio in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League quarter-final. They went behind to Taty Castellanos' early goal before Tijjani Noslin scored a dramatic second in injury time to force extra time.

Ad

Trending

Boulaye Dia made it three, but a dogged Glimt pulled one back soon after to ensure the tie would be decided on penalties, where the Norwegian side won 3-2. The Yellow Horde's focus will now shift to the league where their last game was a 3-0 home win over HamKam.

The win left them second in the standings with a game in hand, while Molde are second-from botton with zero points.

Ad

Molde vs Bodo/Glimt Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Molde have 26 wins from their last 52 head-to-head games with Bodo/Glimt, losing 18.

Their most recent clash in November saw the two sides cancel each other out in a 3-3 stalemate.

Eight of their last nine head-to-head games have had goals at both ends.

Four of Glimt's last five games have seen one side keep a clean sheet.

Six of Molde's last seven competitive games have seen one side fail to score.

Ad

Molde vs Bodo/Glimt Prediction

Molde would have had hopes of competing for the title heading into this season. However, they have made a nightmarish start to the campaign, losing both games without scoring, conceding five.

Bodo/Glimt, meanwhile, are flying high following their historic performance on the continent. They defied expectations to eliminate the Italian giants, validating all the progress made under Kjetil Knutsen.

The energy expended after 120 minutes in Rome might have taken its toll, but Glimt should still have enough in the tank to claim all three points.

Ad

Prediction: Molde 1-2 Bodo/Glimt

Molde vs Bodo/Glimt Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Bodo/Glimt to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More