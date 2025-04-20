Molde vs Bodo/Glimt Prediction and Betting Tips | April 21, 2025

Molde and Bodo/Glimt battle for three points in Eliteserien matchday three on Monday at Aker Stadion.
The hosts are coming off a 7-0 win at Elnesvsgen in the Norwegian Cup. Abdulai Jalal set the ball rolling with a brace, while Sondre Granasa and Daniel Daga strikes made it 4-0 at the break. Kristoffr Haugen made it five, while Veton Berisha completed the rout with a brace.
MFK now turn their focus to the league where their last game saw them suffer a 3-0 defeat at Sandefjord.
Bodo/Glimt, meanwhile, made history at Lazio in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League quarter-final. They went behind to Taty Castellanos' early goal before Tijjani Noslin scored a dramatic second in injury time to force extra time.
Boulaye Dia made it three, but a dogged Glimt pulled one back soon after to ensure the tie would be decided on penalties, where the Norwegian side won 3-2. The Yellow Horde's focus will now shift to the league where their last game was a 3-0 home win over HamKam.
The win left them second in the standings with a game in hand, while Molde are second-from botton with zero points.
Molde vs Bodo/Glimt Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Molde have 26 wins from their last 52 head-to-head games with Bodo/Glimt, losing 18.
- Their most recent clash in November saw the two sides cancel each other out in a 3-3 stalemate.
- Eight of their last nine head-to-head games have had goals at both ends.
- Four of Glimt's last five games have seen one side keep a clean sheet.
- Six of Molde's last seven competitive games have seen one side fail to score.
Molde vs Bodo/Glimt Prediction
Molde would have had hopes of competing for the title heading into this season. However, they have made a nightmarish start to the campaign, losing both games without scoring, conceding five.
Bodo/Glimt, meanwhile, are flying high following their historic performance on the continent. They defied expectations to eliminate the Italian giants, validating all the progress made under Kjetil Knutsen.
The energy expended after 120 minutes in Rome might have taken its toll, but Glimt should still have enough in the tank to claim all three points.
Prediction: Molde 1-2 Bodo/Glimt
Molde vs Bodo/Glimt Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Bodo/Glimt to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals