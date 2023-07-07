Molde vs Brann Prediction and Betting Tips | July 9th 2023

Molde will host Brann at the Aker Stadion on Sunday in another round of the 2023 Eliteserien campaign.

The home side endured a sluggish start to their league campaign but have found good form of late and have begun climbing up the table. They played out a 2-2 draw against league leaders Bodo/Glimt in their last game and had looked set to be headed towards a win with 10 men before their opponents scored a late leveler.

Molde sit sixth in the league standings with 20 points from 13 games. They will be looking to continue their good run of form when they play on Sunday.

Brann have enjoyed a solid campaign so far and will fancy themselves as early title contenders. They returned to winning ways in the league last weekend with a 2-1 victory over HamKam, with Jonas Torsvik and Norway international Bard Finne getting on the scoresheet in either half.

The visitors sit third in the league with 24 points and will be hopeful of adding to that tally this weekend.

Molde vs Brann Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 46 meetings between Molde and Brann. The hosts have won 23 of those games while the visitors have won 17 times. There have been six draws between the two teams.

The host have won their last four games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last six games in this fixture.

Only one of Molde's five league defeats this season has come on home turf.

Only two of Brann's seven league wins this season have come away from home.

MFK are the third-highest-scoring side in the Norwegian top-flight this season with a goal tally of 27.

Molde vs Brann Prediction

Molde are on a three-game unbeaten streak and have lost just one of their last nine games across all competitions. They have won their last five home games and will fancy their chances ahead of Sunday's game.

Brann are on a run of back-to-back victories and have lost just one of their last 11 matches. They have won five of their last six away games and could pick up a point here.

Prediction: Molde 2-2 Brann

Molde vs Brann Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the last six matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of their last six matchups)

