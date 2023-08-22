Molde vs Galatasaray Prediction and Betting Tips | August 23, 2023

Molde welcome Galatasaray to the Aker Stadion for the first leg of their UEFA Champions League playoff on Wednesday (August 23).

The hosts are coming off a goalless draw against Valerenga at the same venue in the Eliteserien. Galatasaray, meanwhile, saw off Trabzonspor 2-0 at home in the Turkish Super Lig, with Mauro Icardi scoring both goals.

Molde booked their spot in the playoffs with a hard-fought 3-2 aggregate win over Klaksvik in the third qualifying round. They fell to a shock 2-1 defeat in the Faroe Islands in the first leg before a 1-0 home win in the second leg in Norway prompted extra time. Martin Linnes scored in the 112th minute to help the Norwegian champions reach the playoffs.

Galatasaray, meanwhile, dispatched Olimpija Ljubljana to qualify for the playoffs. A 3-0 first-leg win in Slovenia was followed by a 1-0 home victory in Istanbul.

The winner of this tie will secure their spot in the UEFA Champions League group stage, while the loser will drop to the UEFA Europa League.

Molde vs Galatasaray Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Molde are on an 11-game unbeaten run at home across competitions. Their draw with Valerenga ended their 10-game winning streak in front of their fans.

Galatasaray are unbeaten in six competitive games this season (four wins).

Molde are unbeaten in eight UEFA Champions League home games (including qualifiers), winning five and keeping a clean sheet in each win.

Galatasaray have won just one of their last 20 away games in the UCL, losing 15 (including qualifiers).

Galatasaray have kept five clean sheets on the trot.

Molde vs Galatasaray Prediction

Molde are aiming to qualify for the Champions League group stage for the first time since 2000.

However, their patchy form in recent weeks could be detrimental to their chances. Nevertheless, they have been dominant at home, and that form could be key in getting a positive result in the first leg.

Galatasaray, meanwhile, have started the season positively, but the Turkish champions will be wary of their poor away record in the Champions League.

Although either side could nick a win, expect he spoils to be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Molde 1-1 Galatasaray

Molde vs Galatasaray Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals