Molde vs HamKam Prediction and Betting Tips | August 9th 2025

Molde FK and HamKam will battle for three points in an Eliteserien round 17 clash on Saturday (August 9th). The game will be played at Aker Stadion.

The hosts will be looking to build on the routine 2-0 victory they registered over Bryne at the same venue last weekend. Fredrik Gulbrandsen broke the deadlock on the hour mark while Caleb Zady made sure of the result in the 74th minute.

HamKam, meanwhile, fell to a 3-1 defeat at home to Bodo/Glimt. The visitors went two goals up at the break thanks to goals from Kasper Hogh and Haitam Aleesami. Vidar Ari Johsson halved the deficit seconds after coming on, but Kogh completed his brace in the 66th minute to secure the win for the visitors.

The loss left the Hamar outfit in 14th spot in the standings, having garnered 17 points from 16 games. Molde are 11th with 20 points to their name.

Molde vs HamKam Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Molde have 13 wins from the last 26 head-to-head games. HamKam were victorious five times while eight games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in May 2025 when HamKam claimed a 2-1 home win.

Four of the last six head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.

Five of HamKam's last seven league games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Molde have scored at least two goals in five of their last six league games.

HamKam have won just one of their last seven games, losing three games in this run.

Molde vs HamKam Prediction

Molde had a terrible start to the season, finding themselves in the relegation zone for a couple of weeks. However, they have rebounded in the last few weeks and winning consecutive games has seen them climb out of the drop zone. Nevertheless, a three-point cushion is all that separates them from the bottom three and Per-Mathias Hogmo's side will be aiming to keep their winning run going.

HamKam, for their part, are one of the sides competing with their hosts to avoid the drop. They know that a win for them could see them climb out of the relegation zone.

We expect the home side to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Molde 3-1 HamKam

Molde vs HamKam Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Molde to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Molde to score over 1.5 goals

