Molde vs Haugesund Prediction and Betting Tips | June 25, 2023

Molde and Haugesund return to action in the Norwegian Eliteserien when they face off at the Aker Stadium on Sunday (June 25).

The Bla-hvit head into the weekend on a 12-game winning streak against the visitors and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling. Molde were sent crashing back to earth last time out, as they suffered a 1-0 defeat against Odds at the Skagerak Arena.

Before that, Erling Moe’s side were on a five-gamewinning streak, a run that saw them book a spot in the fourth round of the NM Cup. Molde are sixth in the Eliteserien, picking up 16 points from 11 games.

Meanwhile, Haugesund returned to winning ways a fortnight ago, edging out Sandefjord 3-2 at the Haugesund Stadion.

That followed a 2-1 cup defeat to Brattvag on June 7, which snapped their two-game winning streak. With 12 points from ten games, Jostein Grindhaug’s side are 11th in the standings but will level with seventh-placed Sarpsborg with a win.

Molde vs Haugesund Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 20 wins from the last 31 meetings, Molde have been imperious in the fixture.

Haugesund have picked up just five wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared on six occasions.

Moe’s men have won their last 12 games against the Maakene and are unbeaten in 14 meetings in the fixture, winning 13.

Haugesund are winless in four of their last five away league games since the turn of the year, losing thrice.

Molde have won their last three home games, scoring 11 goals and keeping three clean sheets since a 3-2 loss against Stabaek on April 30.

Molde vs Haugesund Prediction

While Haugesund will look to build on their win over Sandefjord, they face their bogey Molde side who have won their last 12 meetings since 2015. Given the gulf in quality and experience between the sides, the Bla-hvit should extend their dominance over Haugesund.

Prediction: Molde 3-1 Haugesund

Molde vs Haugesund Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Molde

Tip 2: First to score - Molde (Moe’s men have opened the scoring in their last ten games in the fixture.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in six of their last eight clashes.)

