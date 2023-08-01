Molde vs HJK Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd August 2023 

Molde host HJK at the Aker Stadion on Wednesday for the second leg of their UEFA Champions League second qualifying round.

The Norwegian side are currently trailing 1-0 in the tie, having lost the first leg in Finland. Topi Keskinen scored the only goal of the game in the 25th minute as Molde were shut out.

The MFK had come into the tie in good form, having won their last four domestic games, including a 3-1 victory in the Norwegian Cup quarter-final. However, they weren't able to carry that onto the European stage.

On Saturday, Molde recovered from their midweek defeat to pick up another league win, this time beating Stabaek 1-0 on the road. Erling Moe's side will hope to replicate the performance here too.

HJK have been in great form lately, going unbeaten in their last five games. It began with a 3-2 aggregate victory over Larne in the last round of the Champions League qualifiers, while also picking up back-to-back wins in the league.

Holding a narrow-but-crucial advantage going into the second leg of their clash with Molde, the Finnish outfit only need a draw to progress into the next round of the qualifiers.

Molde vs HJK Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Molde and HJK meet for just the second time in history.

Molde have played against Finnish sides only twice in history, winning and losing once each.

Molde have won five of their last six games.

HJK are unbeaten in their last five games.

HJK have failed to win any of their last five away games in the European qualifiers.

HJK have scored two goals each in their last two away games in all competitions (2-2 vs Larne and 2-1 vs Ilves).

Molde vs HJK Prediction

Both teams are on a good run of form. The pressure is on Molde, who are trailing in the tie. As they're playing at home, the MFK could come flying out of the blocks to take the lead first, but HJK are a tough side defensively and they are likely to be resolute in pursuit of progress to the next round.

This could end in a low-scoring draw, with the Finnish side advancing into the next round after winning the tie on aggregate.

Prediction: Molde 1-1 HJK

Molde vs HJK Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes