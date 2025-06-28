Molde vs KFUM Prediction and Betting Tips | June 29th 2025

Molde will welcome KFUM to the Aker Stadion in the Eliteserien on Sunday. The hosts are 10th in the standings with 14 points. Kåffa have won just two of their 10 games and are 14th in the league table with eight points.

MFK had lost 1-0 at home to Viking earlier this month and bounced back with a 3-2 away win over Vålerenga last week. Magnus Wolff Eikrem scored in the seventh minute but Vålerenga scored twice in the first half to overturn the deficit. Daniel Daga and Fredrik Gulbrandsen added late goals after the break.

The visitors have won just one of their last four games in all competitions. In their previous league outing, they overcame Strømsgodset 5-0 at home last week. They met Lillestrøm in the Norwegian Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday and fell to a 2-0 loss.

Molde vs KFUM Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There is not much history between the two teams and they have met just thrice thus far. They have been evenly matched in these meetings, with one win for either side. Two of three meetings have produced over 2.5 goals.

MFK have seen conclusive results in their last 10 games in all competitions, with five wins and four losses.

Both teams have drawn two games in the Eliteserien this season.

KFUM are winless in their five away games in the Eliteserien this season, failing to score in three.

The hosts have won four of their 11 league games this season, with three wins registered on their travels.

The visitors have conceded two goals more (16) and scored two fewer goals (12) than Molde in the Eliteserien this season.

Molde vs KFUM Prediction

The hosts have won two of their last five games in the Eliteserien. They have scored three goals apiece in these wins and have failed to score in two games in that period. They are on a three-game losing streak at home, failing to score in two.

Kåffa are unbeaten in their last two league games and kept just their second clean sheet of the campaign last week. They have scored just one goal in their last four Eliteserien away games.

Considering the current form of the two teams, a low-scoring draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Molde 1-1 KFUM

Molde vs KFUM Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

