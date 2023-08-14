Molde vs Klaksvik Prediction and Betting Tips | August 15th 2023

Molde welcome Klaksvik to the Sake Stadion for the second leg of their UEFA Champions League qualifying tie on Tuesday.

The visitors hold the advantage in the tie, having claimed a shock comeback 2-1 win in the first leg in the Faroe Islands last week.

Molde went ahead through Magnus Eikrem in the 49th minute but Arni Frederiksberg's brace helped the Faroese champions complete their comeback.

They followed up their continental victory with a 2-1 defeat against Vikingur in the Faroese Premier League. Olaf Bardarson and Poul Kallsberg scored first-half goals to guide their team to a home win.

Molde, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw away to Sandefjord in the Norwegian Eliteserien. The Norwegian champions came from behind to lead 2-1 heading into the dying stages of the game. However, Alexander Tveter stepped off the bench to score a last-gasp equalizer in the fourth minute of injury time.

Klaksvik booked their spot at this stage of the qualifiers with a penalty shootout victory over Hacken in the last round. A goalless draw at home was followed up by a 3-3 draw in Sweden and a subsequent 4-3 victory in the shootout. Molde qualified over HJK with a 2-1 aggregate victory. A 1-0 defeat in Finland was followed by a 2-0 win in Norway.

The winner of this tie will face either Olimpija Ljubljana or Galatasaray in the playoffs for a direct spot in the group stage.

Molde vs Klaksvik Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fourth meeting between the two sides. Molde won both legs in a 2003-04 Europa League qualifier.

Klaksvik's defeat to Vikingur ended their 16-game unbeaten streak (14 wins).

Molde have scored two goals or more in each of their last five home games in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers.

Klaksvik have guaranteed their spot in the group stage of a European club competition (the first Faroese club to achieve this feat).

Molde are seeking to qualify for the Champions League group stage for the first time since 2000.

Molde vs Klaksvik Prediction

Molde would have been disappointed to not have held onto their lead in the first leg but they have an opportunity to get back on track.

Klaksvik have undoubtedly been the surprise package of the qualifiers. Their Cinderella story has guaranteed them group-stage participation on the continent regardless of the result here. They also have an extra advantage, with their manager Magne Hoseth having spent 14 years with Molde and becoming their record goalscorer in the league.

We are backing the hosts to claim a comfortable win in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Molde 3-0 Klaksvik

Molde vs Klaksvik Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Molde to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Molde to score over 1.5 goals