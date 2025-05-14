Molde vs Kristiansund Prediction and Betting Tips | May 16th 2025

Molde will host Kristiansund at the Aker Stadion on Friday in the seventh round of the 2025 Eliteserien campaign. The hosts will be keen to continue their recent solid form after a slow start to the season.

Molde picked up a dominant 3-0 win over Bryne FK on Sunday, with Emil Breivik netting a brace to help make it five wins and two draws in their last seven games. The hosts lost their two opening games in the Eliteserien this term but have since drawn two and won two and will be looking to build on that in an early bid to reclaim the league title and consequently return to Europe.

Kristiansund are two points above Friday's hosts despite falling to a narrow 1-0 defeat when they hosted Fredrikstad last time out. The loss marked the visitors' fourth defeat in the league this season after eight games played and will leave the Owls keen to return to winning ways this weekend.

Molde vs Kristiansund Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The sides have met on 28 previous occasions going into this weekend’s fixture. Molde have won 17 of those games, six have ended in draws, while Kristiansund won the remaining five.

The hosts have been rampant in recent editions of this fixture, with 21 goals scored across the last 10 editions.

Kristiansund have only won two of their last 10 games in this fixture and have only scored 10 goals across those games.

Molde have scored seven goals and conceded eight in six league games so far this season.

The visitors have scored 10 and conceded 13 goals in eight league games so far this season.

Molde vs Kristiansund Prediction

The hosts are strong favorites going into Friday's game courtesy of their home advantage and dominant history in recent editions of this fixture. MFK will, however, need to ensure there will be no complacency to avoid any surprises like they had in their earlier games of the season.

The Owls saw their latest result end a run of back-to-back victories and they will be looking to put out a response here. They have been bright on the road of late, but could see defeat against significantly stronger opposition this weekend.

Prediction: Molde 3-0 Kristiansund

Molde vs Kristiansund Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Molde to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the hosts' last eight games have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last six matchups)

