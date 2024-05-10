Molde vs Rosenborg prediction, preview, team news and more | Eliteserien 2024 

Molde welcome Rosenborg to Aker Stadion for an Eliteserien clash on Saturday (May 11th). The home side are coming off a 4-2 comeback victory over Sarpsborg at the same venue in the Norwegian Cup round-of-16 in midweek.

They were behind at the break courtesy of Peter Reinhardsen's 33rd-minute strike but were level through Kristian Eriksen three minutes after the break. Sondre Orjasaeter restored the visitors' lead a minute later.

But Anders Hagelskjaer, Magnus Eikrem and Eirik Hestad all scored to help their side book a quarterfinal date with Lillestrom after Orjasaeter was sent off in the 65th minute.

Erling Moe's side will turn their focus back to the league where their last game came in a 3-1 defeat away to Sandefjord.

Rosenborg, meanwhile, fell to a 3-0 defeat away to Brann in their last outing. Ole Blomberg, Aune Heggebo and Niklas Castro all scored to guide their side to victory.

The loss left them in ninth spot in the table, having garnered nine points from six games. Molde are third with 13 points to their name.

Molde vs Rosenborg Head-to-Head

Molde have 22 wins from the last 79 head-to-head games. Rosenborg were victorious on 39 occasions while 11 games ended in a stalemate. Their most recent clash came in March November 2023 when Rosenborg claimed a 3-1 home win.

Molde form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-W

Rosenborg form guide: (all competitions): L-L-L-W-W

Molde vs Rosenborg Team News

Molde

Mats Möller Daehli, Gustav Nyheim, Martin Bjørnbak, Oliver Petersen and Veton Berisha are all unavailable due to injuries.

Injuries: Mats Möller Daehli, Gustav Nyheim, Martin Bjørnbak, Oliver Petersen, Veton Berisha

Suspension: None

Rosenborg

Tomas Nemcik, Noah Jean Holm and Jonathan Augustinsson are on the treatment table for the visitors.

Injuries: Tomas Nemcik, Noah Jean Holm, Jonathan Augustinsson

Suspension: None

Molde vs Rosenborg Predicted XI

Molde Predicted XI (3-5-2): Jacob Karlstrom (GK); Isak Amundsen, Anders Hagelskjaer, Casper Oybann; Kristoffer Haugen, Kristian Eriksen, Markus Kaasa, Eirik Hestad, Martin Linnes; Magnus Eikrem, Fredrik Gulbrandsen

Rosenborg Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sander Tangvik (GK); Ulrik Jenssen, Hakon Volden, Mikkel Konradsen, Erlend Reitan; Sverre Nypan, Ole Selnaes, Markus Henriksen; Emil Fredriksen, Ole Saeter, Jesper Reitan-Sunde

Molde vs Rosenborg Prediction

Molde are losing ground on Bodo/Glimt in the early title race as they find themselves three points off the defending champions having played a game more. Their last seven games across competitions have witnessed goals at both ends, with six games producing over 2.5 goals.

Rosenborg, for their part, have lost their last three games on the bounce and have not kept a clean in any of their last four league games.

We are tipping Molde to claim a comfortable win with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Molde 3-1 Rosenborg