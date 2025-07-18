Molde vs Stromsgodset Prediction and Betting Tips | July 19th 2025

The action continues in round 14 of the Norwegian Eliteserien as Molde play host to Stromsgodset on Saturday. Dag-Eilev Fagermo’s men have failed to win their last 13 visits to the Aker Stadion since April 2013 and will be looking to end this poor 15-year run this weekend.

Molde were left empty-handed yet again as they fell to a 4-2 defeat against Fredrikstad when both sides met at the Fredrikstad Stadion last Saturday.

Per Mathias Hogmo’s side have lost three back-to-back matches and eight of their last 10 games since mid-May, including a 4-3 defeat against Kristiansund in the NM Cup fourth round on May 21.

Molde have picked up 14 points from their 14 Eliteserien matches so far to sit 13th in the league tables, one point above the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, Stromsgodset failed to stop the rot last time out when they fell to a 3-2 defeat against Tromso after conceding a 96th-minute winner at the Marienlyst Stadion.

Fagermo’s men have lost eight back-to-back matches, conceding 21 goals and scoring five since beating Sarpsborg 3-2 on April 27.

Stromsgodset have picked up just six points from their 13 league matches to sit bottom but one in the standings, four points above last-placed Haugesund.

Molde vs Stromsgodset Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Molde hold a clear upper hand in the history of this fixture, having won 22 of the last 37 meetings between the two teams.

Stromsgodset have picked up just seven wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on eight occasions.

Molde are unbeaten in their last 13 home games against Fagermo’s men, picking up 11 wins and two draws since a 2-1 loss in April 2013.

Stromsgodset have lost all but one of their most recent five competitive away matches, with April's 3-2 victory at Sarpsborg being the exception.

Molde have won just one of their most recent seven competitive home games while losing five and claiming one draw since March.

Molde vs Stromsgodset Prediction

It has been a turbulent campaign for Molde, who find themselves in unfamiliar territory after a string of disappointing results.

However, they take on an out-of-sorts Stromsgodset side who have lost each of their last eight matches and we fancy them to secure a morale-boosting result in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: Molde 3-1 Stromsgodset

Molde vs Stromsgodset Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Molde to win

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in the last seven clashes between the two sides)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been at least three goals scored in eight of their last 10 meetings)

