Molde vs Valerenga Prediction and Betting Tips | August 19, 2023 

Molde welcome Valerenga to the Aker Stadion for an Eliteserien matchday 19 fixture on Saturday (August 19).

The hosts are coming off a 2-0 win over Klaksvik after extra time in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League qualifier on Thursday. Kristian Eriksen's 17th-minute strike forced extra time before Martin Linnes scored in the 112th to help the Norwegians advance to the playoff round.

Valerenga, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw with Haugesund at home. Sory Diarra put the visitors ahead in the seventh minute before Petter Strand's 71st minute strike ensured the spoils were shared.

Molde will turn their attention back to the domestic scene where their last game saw them held to a dramatic 2-2 draw at Sandefjord last weekend.

The stalemate left the Norwegian champions in fourth spot in the stndings, having garnered 33 points from 18 games. Valerenga, meanwhile, are second-from-bottom with 15 points to show for their efforts after 17 outings.

Molde vs Valerenga Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed 60 times, with Molde leading 35-17.

Their most recent meeting in July saw Molde claim a 4-0 away win.

Five of Valerenga's last six games across competitions, including the last four, have had goals at both ends.

Molde are on a 10-game winning run at home across competitions.

Molde have scored at least twice in their last six home games.

Molde vs Valerenga Prediction

Molde's title defence has not gone according to plan, as they find themselves eight points behind league leaders Bodo/Glimt. They will put more focus on their continental playoff tie against Galatasaray.

Valerenga, for their part, have immediate relegation fears to worry about, but their next task is gargantuan. Molde are almost invincible at the Aker Stadion, having won their last 10 games in front of their fans.

Expct Erling Moe's side to claim a comfortable win in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: Molde 4-1 Valerenga

Molde vs Valerenga Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Molde to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Molde to score over 1.5 goals