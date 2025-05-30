Molde vs Viking Prediction and Betting Tips | June 1, 2025 

Molde and Viking battle for three points in a Norwegian Eliteserien round nine clash on Sunday at Aker Stadion.
The hosts will look to build on a 3-0 win at Brann in midweek. Fredrik Gulbradsen gave them the lead in the 10th minute before Kristian Eriksen and Veton Berisha's second-half goals gave them a healthy lead they never relinquished despite ending the game with nine men.
Viking, meanwhile, came from behind to claim maximum points in a 4-2 win at Bodo/Glimt. They went into the break behind, with Kasper Hogh and Jostein Gundersen scoring either side of Edvin Austbo's 29th-minute strike.
Bodo/Glimt were reduced to 10 men when Gundersen was sent off. The Viking trio of Zlatko Tripic, Sondre Bjorshol and Simen Kvia Egeskog scored to give their teamall three points.
The win left De morkeble atop the standings, with 26 points from 11 games, while Molde are 10th with 11 points.
Molde vs Viking Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Viking have 30 wins from their last 71 head-to-head games with Molde, losing 24.
- Their most recent clash in July 2024 saw Viking claim a 1-0 home win.
- Nine of their last 10 head-to-head games have produced at least three goals.
- Viking are unbeaten in 14 games across competitions, winning 12.
- Six of Molde's last seven competitive games have produced over 2.5 goals.
- Viking have the best away attacking record in the league, scoring 15 times in five games.
Molde vs Viking Prediction
Molde have had a stop-start campaign, having been in the relegation zone until a few weeks ago. They ended a three-game losing streak with a win last weekend, having suffered a shock elimination in the NM Cup.
Viking, meanwhile, are the standout side in the league and hold a five-point advantage atop the points table. The Stavenger outfit have won their last six games across competitions and are unbeaten since losing their opening game of the season away to Valerenga.
Expect De morkebla to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.
Prediction: Molde 1-2 Viking
Molde vs Viking Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Viking to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals