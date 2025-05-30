Molde vs Viking Prediction and Betting Tips | June 1, 2025 

Molde and Viking battle for three points in a Norwegian Eliteserien round nine clash on Sunday at Aker Stadion.

Ad

The hosts will look to build on a 3-0 win at Brann in midweek. Fredrik Gulbradsen gave them the lead in the 10th minute before Kristian Eriksen and Veton Berisha's second-half goals gave them a healthy lead they never relinquished despite ending the game with nine men.

Viking, meanwhile, came from behind to claim maximum points in a 4-2 win at Bodo/Glimt. They went into the break behind, with Kasper Hogh and Jostein Gundersen scoring either side of Edvin Austbo's 29th-minute strike.

Ad

Trending

Bodo/Glimt were reduced to 10 men when Gundersen was sent off. The Viking trio of Zlatko Tripic, Sondre Bjorshol and Simen Kvia Egeskog scored to give their teamall three points.

The win left De morkeble atop the standings, with 26 points from 11 games, while Molde are 10th with 11 points.

Molde vs Viking Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Viking have 30 wins from their last 71 head-to-head games with Molde, losing 24.

Their most recent clash in July 2024 saw Viking claim a 1-0 home win.

Nine of their last 10 head-to-head games have produced at least three goals.

Viking are unbeaten in 14 games across competitions, winning 12.

Six of Molde's last seven competitive games have produced over 2.5 goals.

Viking have the best away attacking record in the league, scoring 15 times in five games.

Ad

Molde vs Viking Prediction

Molde have had a stop-start campaign, having been in the relegation zone until a few weeks ago. They ended a three-game losing streak with a win last weekend, having suffered a shock elimination in the NM Cup.

Viking, meanwhile, are the standout side in the league and hold a five-point advantage atop the points table. The Stavenger outfit have won their last six games across competitions and are unbeaten since losing their opening game of the season away to Valerenga.

Ad

Expect De morkebla to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Molde 1-2 Viking

Molde vs Viking Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Viking to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More