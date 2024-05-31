Molde vs Viking Prediction and Betting Tips | June 2nd 2024

The action continues in round 12 of the Norwegian Eliteserien as Molde and Viking lock horns at the Aker Stadion on Sunday. Morten Jensen’s men have lost their last three games against the home side and will head into the weekend looking to end this two-year spell.

Molde returned to winning ways in style as they fought back from behind to secure a 3-1 victory away to Brann last Sunday.

Before that, Erling Moe’s side suffered a 4-2 defeat at the hands of Sarpsborg on May 20, which saw their three-game unbeaten run in all competitions come to an end.

Molde have now won six of their 11 Eliteserien matches while losing three and claiming two draws to collect 20 points and sit fourth in the league table.

Viking, on the other hand, turned in another performance of the highest quality as they cruised to a 3-0 victory over HamKam last time out.

Jensen’s men have now won four of their last five league matches, with a 4-1 home defeat against Lillestrom on May 16 being the exception.

With 18 points from 10 matches, Viking are currently fifth in the league standings, two points and one place below Sunday’s hosts.

Molde vs Viking Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 18 wins from the last 47 meetings between the sides, Molde hold a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture.

Viking have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 12 occasions.

Molde are on a three-game winning streak against Jensen’s men, scoring 12 goals and conceding four since a 4-3 loss in May 2022.

Viking are unbeaten in their last three Eliteserien away games, placing up seven points from a possible nine since April’s 1-0 loss against Bodo/Glimt.

Molde are unbeaten in four of their last five matches across all competitions, claiming three wins and one draw in that time.

Molde vs Viking Prediction

Looking at past meetings between Molde and Viking, we anticipate an end-to-end affair at the Aker Stadion with plenty of goalmouth action.

Molde’s home advantage gives them a slight upper hand and we are tipping them to come out on top, albeit by the odd goal.

Prediction: Molde 2-1 Viking

Molde vs Viking Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Molde to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in six of their last seven clashes)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been at least three goals scored in their last eight encounters)