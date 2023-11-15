Moldova vs Albania Prediction and Betting Tips | November 17th 2023 

Moldova will host Albania at Zimbru on Friday in another round of the 2024 European Championship Qualifiers.

The home side have had mixed results in the European qualifiers so far but perhaps surprisingly remain in contention for to make it through to the tournament next year. They held on for a 1-1 draw against Poland last time out with Ion Nicolaescu scoring Tricolorii's sole goal of the game with their only effort on target.

Moldova are fourth in their group with nine points from six games and will secure their first-ever appearance on the continental stage should they win their remaining two games.

Albania, meanwhile, have performed well in their qualification campaign and are closing in on just their second-ever appearance in the European Championship. They beat the 10-man Czech Republic 3-0 in their last group game with Jair Asani opening the scoring in the opening 10 minutes before Taulant Seferi scored a second-half brace to seal the win for Sylvinho's men.

The visitors sit atop Group E with 13 points from six games and can guarantee qualification with just a point on Friday.

Moldova vs Albania Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been six meetings between Moldova and Albania. The visitors are undefeated in all six games, picking up five wins and a draw.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last three games in this fixture.

The visitors have kept clean sheets in all but one of their six games in this fixture.

Albania have conceded three goals in the Euro qualifiers so far. Only Portugal (2) and France (1) have conceded fewer.

Moldova were ranked 157th in the latest FIFA rankings and now sit 98 places below their opponents.

Moldova vs Albania Prediction

Moldova are on a run of back-to-back winless outings and have won just two of their last ten games across all competitions. They are undefeated in their last five competitive games on home soil and will look to extend that streak this weekend.

Albania, meanwhile, are on a three-game winning streak and are undefeated in their last six matches. They have had mixed results on the road of late but should have enough to win this one.

Prediction: Moldova 0-1 Albania

Moldova vs Albania Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Albania

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Three of the last four matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last six matchups)