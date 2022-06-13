Moldova vs Andorra prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022-23 UEFA Nations League

Moldova will entertain Andorra at the Zimbru Stadium in their fourth group stage fixture of the UEFA Nations League on Tuesday.

Both teams have just one win to their names in their Nations League campaign thus far and need to secure a win in this match to keep up with first-placed Latvia in the League D Group 1 standings.

Moldova suffered a 4-2 defeat at home to Latvia in their previous outing while Andorra secured their first win of the campaign with a 2-1 triumph over Lichtenstein.

Moldova vs Andorra Head-to-Head

This will be the eighth meeting across all competitions between the two rivals. Moldova have been the better side in this fixture and currently enjoy a 4-1 lead in wins while two games have ended in draws.

The reverse fixture at the Estadio Nacional de Andorra ended in a goalless draw despite Moldova being reduced to 10 men as Victor Stînă was sent off in the 44th minute.

Moldova form guide (all competitions): L-D-W-L-L

Andorra form guide (all competitions): W-D-L-W-W

Moldova vs Andorra Team News

Moldova

The home team have named a 24-man squad for the June games. There are no reported injuries for Moldova at the moment but Victor Stînă continues to be suspended after being red-carded in the reverse fixture.

Injured: None

Suspended: Victor Stînă

Doubtful: None

Andorra

There are no reported injury concerns for the visitors in this game and they remain free from suspensions as well. This is the last game of the international break for the two sides and we expect them to field a strong starting XI in this match.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Doubtful: None

Moldova vs Andorra Predicted XIs

Moldova (3-4-3): Dorian Railean (GK); Veaceslav Posmac, Vadim Bolohan, Igor Armas; Ioan-Calin Revenco, Vadim Rata, Mihail Platica, Oleg Reabciuk; Dmitri Mandrîcenco, Marius Iosipoi, Ion Nicolaescu

Andorra (5-4-1): Josep Gómes (GK); Albert Alavedra, Ildefons Lima, Max Llovera, Joan Cervós, Jordi Rubio; Marc Rebés, Márcio Vieira, Marc Pujol, Jordi Aláez; Víctor Bernat.

Moldova vs Andorra Prediction

Moldova and Andorra sit in second and third place in the standings with four points. Both sides have conceded four goals in three games in the competition, while the hosts have been in better form in front of goal, outscoring Tricolors 4-2.

The two sides could not be separated in the reverse fixture last week and, given the form of the the two sides, another stalemate seems to be on the cards here.

Prediction: Moldova 1-1 Andorra.

