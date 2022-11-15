Moldova vs Azerbaijan Prediction and Betting Tips | November 16, 2022

Moldova and Azerbaijan will square off in an international friendly fixture at the Zimbru Stadium on Wednesday.

The home side will be looking to keep their winning run going. They claimed a 2-0 home win over Liechtenstein in the UEFA Nations League during the last international window in September. Victor Stina stepped off the bench to score a brace in injury time and inspire his side to victory.

Azerbaijan triumphed over Kazakhstan with a 3-0 victory on home turf. Filip Ozobic and Anatoli Nuriev scored in the final 16 minutes to inspire their side to a win over their 10-man visitors.

Wednesday's fixture is one of two friendlies lined up for Moldova in this international break. They are due to take on Romania next week.

Azerbaijan will use Wednesday's game and their friendly with North Macedonia to continue preparations for a return to competitive action.

Moldova vs Azerbaijan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 12th meeting between the two sides. Draws have been the most recurring result, with five previous matches ending in a stalemate while Moldova have four wins to their name.

Their most recent meeting came in June 2021 when Moldova claimed a 1-0 victory in an international friendly.

Five of the last seven head-to-head games witnessed two or fewer goals.

Six of the last nine head-to-head games saw one or both sides fail to find the back of the net.

Moldova have won each of their last three matches and have scored two or more goals in each of their last four games.

Azerbaijan have also won each of their last three games, scoring two goals or more in each.

Both sides have an identical record in their last five matches, each winning three, drawing one and losing one each.

Moldova vs Azerbaijan Prediction

Both sides are on an identical run of form and will come into the game full of confidence, having each won their last three matches on the bounce.

Draws have been the most recurring result in matches between the two sides and we are backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Moldova 1-1 Azerbaijan

Moldova vs Azerbaijan Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Cristiano Ronaldo says he feels 'betrayed' by Man Utd and has no respect for Ten Hag! Click here

Poll : 0 votes