Moldova vs Cyprus prediction, preview, team news and more | international friendlies 2024

Moldova and Cyprus return to action on Saturday when they go head-to-head in a friendly at the Zimbru Stadium. This will be the first meeting between the two nations since Temur Ketsbaia’s men scraped a 3-2 victory when they squared off in August 2011.

Moldova returned to winning ways in style as they thrashed Cayman Islands 4-0 in a friendly matchup at the Mardan Sports Complex on March 26.

Before that, Serghei Clescenco’s side were on a five-game winless run across all competitions, losing twice and claiming three draws since October 2023.

Moldova will head into Saturday looking to pick up consecutive victories for the first time since winning three on the trot between June and September 2022.

On the other hand, Cyprus were left empty-handed last time out as they fell to a 1-0 friendly defeat at the hands of Serbia on March 25.

Ketsbaia’s men have now failed to win 11 of their last 12 matches across all competitions, losing nine and claiming two draws since the start of 2023.

However, Cyprus head into Thursday’s game unbeaten in four of their last five friendly matches, claiming two wins and two draws since November 2022.

Moldova vs Cyprus Head-To-Head

This will be the second-ever encounter between the two nations, with Cyprus claiming a 3-2 victory when they met in a friendly in August 2011.

Moldova Form Guide: W-D-L-D-D

Cyprus Form Guide: L-D-W-L-L

Moldova vs Cyprus Team News

Moldova

The Tricolorii have named 26 players for their upcoming friendlies against Cyprus and Ukraine, including 33-year-old defender Veaceslav Posmac and Heerenveen striker Ion Nicolaescu.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Cyprus

Cyprus have called up a solid squad for their upcoming games, including Andronikos Kakoullid, Pablos Correa and 25-year-old Kostas Pileas.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Moldova vs Cyprus Predicted XI

Moldova Predicted XI (3-5-2): Dorian Railean; Artur Crăciun, Veaceslav Posmac, Sergiu Plătică; Mihail Caimacov, Mihai Plătică, Vadim Rață, Nichita Moțpan, Victor Bogaciuc; Ion Nicolaescu, Maxim Cojocaru

Cyprus Predicted XI (4-4-2): Joël Mall; Andreas Karo, Anderson Correia, Konstantinos Laifis, Alex Gogić; Charalampos Charalampous, Ioannis Kousoulos, Charalambos Kyriakou, Stelios Andreou; Ioannis Pittas, Loizos Loizou

Moldova vs Cyprus Prediction

Moldova turned in a solid team display against the Cayman Islands last time out and will head into the weekend looking to pick up where they left off. However, we predict Cyprus will do just enough to force a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Moldova 1-1 Cyprus