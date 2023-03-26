Moldova vs Czech Republic Prediction and Betting Tips | March 27, 2023 

Moldova host Czech Republic at Zimbru on Monday (March 27) in a 2024 European Championship qualifier.

The hosts opened their qualification campaign against Faroe Islands with a 1-1 draw. Moldova will feel they deserved more from the game after a strong second-half performance.

They found themselves behind midway through the first half before Ion Nicolaescu scored a late penalty to rescue a point. Moldova are third in group E with one point picked and will look for their first win of the year on Monday.

Czech Republic, meanwhile, began their quest for continental football on a positive note, picking up a 3-1 win over group favourites Poland on Friday. Goals from Ladislav Krejci and Tomas Cvancara saw Lokomotiva go two goals up inside three minutes before Jan Kutcha sealed the win midway through the second half.

The visitors have qualified for the last seven editions of the European Championships.

Moldova vs Czech Republic Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been two previous meetings between Moldova and Czech Republic, with the visitors coming out on top on both occasions.

The two sides last faced off in the 2004 European Championship qualifiers, with Czech Republic running out 5-0 winners.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in three games across competitions.

The Locomotive's last away win came in October 2021.

Three of Moldova's last five wins across competitions have come at home.

Czech Republic are ranked 38th in the FIFA rankings and are 136 places above Moldova.

Moldova vs Czech Republic Prediction

Moldova are on a three-game winless run following a three-game winning streak. They have won just two of their last 11 home games and could struggle here.

Czech Republic, meanwhile, have won two of their last three games after winning just one of their previous eight. They are the stronger side and should come out on top.

Prediction: Moldova 1-3 Czech Republic

Moldova vs Czech Republic Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Czech Republic

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (The visitors' last five games have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in five of the hosts' last seven matchups.)

Poll : 0 votes