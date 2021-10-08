Moldova vs Denmark prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

The 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers continue on Saturday as Moldova take on Denmark at the Zimbru Stadium.

The hosts find themselves rooted to the bottom of the group, while the visitors lead the way in the table and will look to maintain their 100% record.

Moldova’s horrid World Cup qualifying run continued last time out as they fell to a 2-1 defeat against fellow strugglers Faroe Islands.

It was the third consecutive loss for Roberto Bordin’s men, who were beaten 2-0 by Austria before falling to a 1-0 defeat against Scotland.

With just one point from their opening six outings, Moldova are currently rock-bottom in Group F.

In stark contrast, Denmark continued their blistering run of results last time courtesy of an emphatic 5-0 victory over Israel.

Kasper Hjulmand’s men have now won six of their last seven games in all competitions, scoring 18 goals and conceding three.

Denmark are yet to drop points or concede a goal in Group F of the qualifiers and this stellar performance sees them occupy top spot with 18 points.

Moldova vs Denmark Head-To-Head

This will be the second-ever meeting between the sides, with the Danes claiming an emphatic 8-0 victory in their first encounter back in March.

Moldova Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-L-L-L

Denmark Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-W

Moldova vs Denmark Team News

Moldova

The hosts will take to the pitch without the services of Oleg Reabciuk, who is currently suspended.

Injured: None

Suspended: Oleg Reabciuk

Denmark

The visitors head into the game with a clean bill of health. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Andreas Christensen face the risk of a one-match ban as they are currently one yellow card away from a sanction.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Moldova vs Denmark Predicted XI

Moldova Predicted XI (3-4-3): Cristian Avram; Veaceslav Posmac, Vadim Bolohan, Alexandru Epureanu; Ion Jardan, Artur Ionita, Andrei Cojocari, Vadim Rață; Sergiu Platica, Ion Nicolaescu; Radu Gînsari

Denmark Predicted XI (3-4-3): Kasper Schmeichel; Joachim Andersen, Simon Kjaer, Andreas Christensen; Daniel Wass, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Thomas Delaney, Joakim Maehle; Andreas Skov Olsen, Mikael Damsgaard, Yusuf Poulsen

Moldova vs Denmark Prediction

Moldova face the daunting task of taking on a rampant Denmark side who are yet to drop points in the group stages. Having steamrolled the hosts 8-0 in the reverse fixture, Denmark will feel confident of coming away with the win.

We predict the Danes will claim all three points unscathed as they boast a significantly superior squad.

Prediction: Moldova 0-5 Denmark

Edited by Peter P