Moldova vs Estonia Prediction and Betting Tips | March 25th 2025

Moldova will invite Estonia to the Zimbru Stadium in the FIFA World Cup 2026 (UEFA) qualifiers on Tuesday. Both teams suffered losses in their campaign openers last week and will look to bounce back here.

The hosts met Norway in their campaign opener last week and fell to a 5-0 home loss. They failed to score for the first time in three games and will look to return to goalscoring ways here.

Sinisärgid played Israel away from home last week and suffered a 2-1 loss. Maksim Paskotši gave them the lead in the 10th minute but Karl Hein's own goal helped Israel level the scores. Eli Dasa scored in the 75th minute to help Israel register a comeback win.

Moldova vs Estonia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off five times thus far, with all meetings being friendly games. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording three wins. Tricolorii have one win and one game has ended in a draw.

All five meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals, with the hosts keeping two clean sheets and Sinisärgid keeping four.

Moldova have lost their last 10 games in the World Cup qualifiers, failing to score in six.

Estonia, meanwhile, have lost their last four games in the qualifiers, failing to score in two.

The hosts have a better recent record in competitive games, winning three of their last five games while suffering two losses. Sinisärgid have won just one of their last five games and have failed to score in three games in that period.

The visitors have won just one of their last 10 competitive away games, with that triumph registered on penalties in the Baltic Cup.

Moldova vs Estonia Prediction

Tricolorii have a decent home record and, including friendlies, they have lost just two of their last 10 home games while recording five wins. They are winless in their last 11 home games in the World Cup qualifiers, failing to score in the last four.

The Blueshirts have won just one of their last seven competitive games, failing to score in five. They have lost four of their last five away games in the qualifiers and have conceded 11 goals in these games.

Considering the recent form of the two teams, a low-scoring draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Moldova 1-1 Estonia

Moldova vs Estonia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

