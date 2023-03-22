Moldova vs Faroe Islands Prediction and Betting Tips | March 24, 2023 

Minnows Moldova and Faroe Islands begin their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign on Friday (March 24) at the Zimbru Stadium in Chisinau.

The two sides have been drawn in Group E alongside Poland, Czech Republic and Albania as they look to make history at next year's showpiece in Germany with a maiden appearance.

Moldova came close to qualifying for League C of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League last year. They finished level with leaders Latvia on 13 points but missed out on a promotion courtesy of an inferior goal difference. Nevertheless, Serghei Cleșcenco's side had a fabulous campaign, winning four of their six games to demonstrate their potential.

Moldova will now look to put up a strong campaign in the Euro qualifiers, starting against a side that sit 51 places above them in the world rankings. Faroe Islands, meanwhile, had a mixed Nations League campaign, winning, drawing and losing twice apiece in six games to remain in League C. Their shock 2-1 win over Turkey on the final day was perhaps the highlight of their campaign.

Manager Hakan Ericson has named 24 players for this month's fixtures to Moldova and North Macedonia, including joint all-time top-scorer Klæmint Olsen, who has ten goals. He needs just one more to claim the record for himself.

Moldova vs Faroe Islands Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Moldova and Faroe Islands have met just twice before, in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Their first clash (March 2021) ended in a 1-1 draw, but Faroe Islands won the return 2-1 (September 2021).

The hosts have lost their last two games, both friendlies (2-1 vs Azerbaijan and 5-0 vs Romania in November 2022).

Moldova have failed to score just once in their last six games, but it was the most recent one (5-0 vs Romania). They haven't gone two straight games without scoring since September 2021.

Faroe Islands have won just one of their last five games (2-1 vs Turkey).

Moldova vs Faroe Islands Prediction

Faroe Islands got the better of Moldova in their last clash, but the hosts have improved greatly since then. If they can produce the same Nations League form, they could prevail here.

Prediction: Moldova 2-1 Faroe Islands

Moldova vs Faroe Islands Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Moldova

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

