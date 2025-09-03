Moldova vs Israel Prediction and Betting Tips | September 5th 2025

Moldova will face Israel at the Stadionul Zimbru on Friday in another round of their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The home side have endured a perhaps expectedly poor start to their qualifying campaign and look set to miss out on yet another World Cup as they sit rock-bottom in Group I with zero points after three games.

Ad

They suffered a 2-0 defeat to Italy in their last group game but put out a quite commendable performance against the Azzurri at the Mapei Stadium as they managed 18 shot attempts and equalled their opponents' seven shots on target.

Israel, meanwhile, have enjoyed a positive start to their qualification campaign as they begin their push for a first World Cup appearance since 1970. They beat Estonia 3-1 in their last qualifying game back in June, with Dan Biton and Mohammad Abu Fani getting on the scoresheet to overturn a one-goal deficit for the Chosen Team.

Ad

Trending

The visitors sit second in Group I with six points from an obtainable nine. They will be targeting maximum points on the road this weekend as they look to stake an early claim for a top-two finish in their group.

Moldova vs Israel Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been eight meetings between the two nations. Israel are undefeated in all eight contests, picking up five wins and three draws.

The two teams last faced off in a World Cup qualifying clash back in October 2021, which the visitors won 2-1.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last six games in this fixture.

Moldova have the worst defensive record in Group I with 10 goals shipped in just three games.

Israel are ranked 75th in the latest FIFA rankings while Moldova are ranked 154th.

Ad

Moldova vs Israel Prediction

The Tricolours are on a four-game losing streak and have won just one of their last seven games across all competitions. They have lost their last two home games and will need something special to avoid a third this weekend.

The Chosen Team are the stronger side and in better form ahead of Friday's game. Israel should have little trouble winning this one.

Ad

Prediction: Moldova 1-3 Israel

Moldova vs Israel Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Israel to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in six of their last seven matchups)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More