Moldova vs Israel prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Israel travel to Moldova on Wednesday for matchday three of their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, still seeking their first win of the campaign.

With just one point in the bag from two games, the Blue and Whites are languishing in fifth place in Group F.

They have endured a difficult start in their pursuit of a first World Cup appearance since 1970. They lost 2-0 to Denmark on the opening day and were then held by Scotland at the weekend.

Willibald Ruttensteiner's side have won only twice in their last nine games. That run stretches back to a poor UEFA Nations League campaign last year and heartbreak in the Euro qualification playoffs.

However, they'll be licking their lips hopeful of getting a victory after watching Moldova's recent result.

The Eastern European side were thrashed 8-0 by Denmark on Sunday, the biggest win of the qualifying campaign so far and their worst defeat in history.

Ranked 177 in the world, Moldova were brought crashing back down to earth just days after holding the Faroe Islands to a draw on home soil.

Moldova vs Israel Head-To-Head

Moldova have never beaten Israel in six previous meetings, losing and drawing thrice each.

Their last game was an international friendly in June 2017 which ended in a 1-1 stalemate.

Israel 1:1 Scotland as things go final in Tel Aviv. The points are shared in a match where it felt like Israel could have taken all 3. But, in qualifying you take points when they come.



Next up: a trip to Moldova🇲🇩 on Tuesday — Israel Football (@Israel_Footy) March 28, 2021

Moldova Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-L-D-L

Israel Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-W-L-D

Moldova vs Israel Team News

Moldova

The embarrassing loss to Denmark might prompt head coach Roberto Bardin to make a few changes, especially at the back.

Ion Jordan, who came off the bench in the 8-0 rout, might come into the XI in place of debutant Igor Arhirii.

Catalin Carp conceded a penalty in that game and also went into the book for a foul. He might be dropped to the bench, with Andrei Cojocari taking his place in midfield.

Artur Inoita has rejoined his club Benevento and won't play a part on Tuesday.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Artur Ionita

Denmark 8-0 Moldova 😎



⚽️ Dolberg 19'

⚽️ Damsgaard 22'

⚽️ Damsgaard 29'

⚽️ Larsen 35'

⚽️ Jensen 39'

⚽️ Dolberg 48'

⚽️ Skov 81'

⚽️ Ingvartsen 89'pic.twitter.com/rD3EtnSQyL — Goal Indonesia (@GOAL_ID) March 28, 2021

Israel

There are no reports of injuries or suspensions but with Israel desperately looking for a win, Ruttensteiner will opt for his strongest XI.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Moldova vs Israel Predicted XI

Moldova (4-2-3-1): Stanislav Namasco; Ion Jordan, Alexandru Epureanu, Igor Armas, Oleg Reabcuik; Corneliu Cotogoi, Andrei Cojocari; Alexandru Antoniuc, Vadim Rata, Marius Iosipoi; Vitalie Damascan.

Israel (4-3-3): Ofir Marciano; Eli Dasa, Hatem Abd Elhamed, Eitan Tibi, Sun Menahem; Beram Kayal, Neta Lavi, Bibras Natkho; Manor Solomon, Eran Zahavi, Munas Dabbur.

Moldova vs Israel Prediction

Israel will definitely fancy their chances of getting their first qualifying win and should do so with minimal fuss against the lowly Moldova.

Prediction: Moldova 0-2 Israel