Moldova vs Kazakhstan prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2020-21 

Moldova will welcome Kazakhstan to the Stadionul Zimbru for the first leg of their UEFA Nations League play-out tie on Thursday.

Both sides are battling to avoid relegation to League D and will want to start the tie on a positive note.

The home side finished bottom of Group 3, having garnered just one point from six matches. Kazakhstan's four points were only good enough for last place in Group 4.

Moldova come into the game on the back of a 4-0 defeat to South Korea in an international friendly fixture in January. Four different men got on the scoresheet to help the Asians secure victory.

Bakityar Zaynutdinov's 12th-minute strike helped Kazakhstan to a 1-0 victory over Tajikistan in a friendly last November.

The winner of this tie will retain their spot in League C of the UEFA Nations League next season, while the loser will be relegated to League D.

Moldova vs Kazakhstan Head-to-Head

This will be the sixth meeting between the two sides and they are split down the middle in terms of results.

They each have two wins apiece, while one match in the past ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in a friendly in February 2019. Dumitru Celeadnic's second-half own goal proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Moldova form guide: L-L-L-L-L

Kazakhstan form guide: W-L-L-L-D

Moldova vs Kazakhstan Team News

Moldova

There are no known injury or suspension concerns for the hosts.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Kazakhstan

Coach Andrei Karpovich called up 33 players to dispute both legs of the play-outs against Moldova.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Moldova vs Kazakhstan Predicted XI

Moldova Predicted XI (4-3-3): Stanislav Namasco (GK); Igor Armas, Veaceslav Posmac, Ion Jardan, Vadim Bolohan; Sergiu Platica, Artur Ionița, Cristian Dros; Radu Ginsari, Ion Nicolaescu, Vitalie Damascan

Kazakhstan Predicted XI (4-3-3): Vitalie Damascan (GK); Yury Logvinenko, Serhiy Malyi, Gafurzhan Suyumbayev, Abzal Beysebekov; Islambek Kuat, Askhat Tagybergen, Bakhtiyar Zaynutdinov; Aleksey Shchyotkin, Roman Murtazayev, Abat Aymbetov

Moldova vs Kazakhstan Prediction

Kazakhstan are the favorites to retain their spot in League C but Moldova are capable of springing an upset if given an opportunity.

Neither side is blessed with an abundance of talent in attack, so we could witness a cagey game with an emphasis on defensive solidity. We are backing the visiting side to secure a narrow victory.

Prediction: Moldova 0-1 Kazakhstan

