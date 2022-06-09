Moldova vs Latvia prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2022-23

Moldova will entertain Latvia at their Zimbru Stadium in the third fixture of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League on Friday.

The two sides occupy the top two spots in the League D Group 1 standings. Latvia have recorded back-to-back wins in their two games in the competition so far, securing a 1-0 win against Liechtenstein on Sunday.

Moldova are also undefeated in their Nations League campaign thus far and, after kicking off their campaign with a 2-0 win against Liechtenstein, they were held to a goalless draw last time around by Andorra.

Moldova vs Latvia Head-to-Head

The two sides have crossed paths just three times across all competitions thus far, with all of them producing conclusive results. The first game between the two sides was a friendly affair in 2007, while they met twice in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers in 2008 and 2009.

Moldova form guide (all competitions): D-W-L-L-L

Latvia form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-W

Moldova vs Latvia Team News

Moldova

The home team have named a 24-man squad for the June games. There are no reported injuries for Moldova at the moment but Victor Stînă will serve a one-game suspension after being red-carded against Andorra.

Injured: None

Suspended: Victor Stînă

Doubtful: None

Latvia

The 11 Wolves travel to Moldova with a 26-man squad for the June games. Only Roberta Ozola misses out on account of injuries. There are no fresh injuries or suspension concerns for Latvia at the moment.

As the team have played well, we do not expect any changes to the starting XI from the previous game in this fixture.

Injuries: Roberta Ozola

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Moldova vs Latvia Predicted XIs

Moldova (3-4-3): Dorian Railean (GK); Veaceslav Posmac, Vadim Bolohan, Igor Armas; Ioan-Calin Revenco, Vadim Rata, Mihail Platica, Oleg Reabciuk; Dmitri Mandrîcenco, Marius Iosipoi, Ion Nicolaescu

Latvia (4-5-1): Pavels Steinbors (GK); Kaspars Dubra, Igors Tarasovs, Roberts Savalnieks, Antonijs Cernomordijs; Janis Ikaunieks, Vladimirs Kamess, Artūrs Zjuzins, Eduards Emsis, Kristers Tobers; Vladislavs Gutkovskis.

Moldova vs Latvia Prediction

Latvia are in good touch at the moment and have made it three wins in a row across all competitions. They are yet to concede a goal in the Nations League and are strong favorites in this match.

Moldova have also kept a clean sheet in their two games while scoring two goals. The game is expected to be a close contest but we are backing the visitors to eke out a narrow win here.

Prediction: Moldova 1-2 Latvia

