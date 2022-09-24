Moldova vs Liechtenstein prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2022-23

Moldova will host Liechtenstein at the Zimbru Stadium in the capital of Chisinau on Sunday in the UEFA Nations League with their promotion hopes on the line.
The Tricolours blew the race open after beating Latvia 2-1 in Riga on Thursday to trim the gap at the top of Group 1 in League C to just two points. Now, they have to beat Liechtenstein and hope that Latvia lose to Andorra in the other clash.
In case of a draw, Moldova will have to win by a huge margin, as the 11 Wolves boast a goal-difference of +7, five more than their next opponents. Liechtenstein, meanwhile, will look to get a point on the board before closing their underwhelming campaign, sitting at the bottom of the group.
The Blue Reds have lost all their five games this season, conceding nine times and scoring just once. The Principality are on a 11-game losing run and haven't won since October 2020, a run stretching to 23 games.
Moldova vs Liechtenstein Head-To-Head
Moldova and Liechtenstein have beaten each other once each in their three previous meetings. In the reverse, Moldova pulled off a 2-0 victory in Liechtenstein.
Moldova Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-L-D-W
Liechtenstein Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-L
Moldova vs Liechtenstein Team News
Moldova
Moldova pulled off an improbable victory in Latvia on Thursday, so manager Serghei Clescenco will tempted to field the same line-up here as well.
Ion Nicolaescu has scored in their last three games and will look to keep up his hot streak by netting for the fourth game in a row. Vadim Rata is available after serving his suspension last time out.
Injured: None
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Unavailable: None
Liechtenstein
Dennis Salanovic could come into the attack for the Blue Reds, with Switzerland-based Noah Frick also in contention to start. Veteran midfielder and captain Nicolas Hasler is one goal shy of becoming the team's third most prolific scorer.
Injured: None
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Unavailable: None
Moldova vs Liechtenstein Predicted XIs
Moldova (3-4-1-2): Dumitru Celeadnic; Artur Craciun, Vadim Bolohan, Igor Armas; Ioan-Calin Revenco, Artur Ionita, Vadim Rata, Oleg Reabciuk; Nichita Motpan; Vitalie Damascan, Ion Nicolaescu
Liechtenstein (3-4-2-1): Benjamin Buchel; Andreas Malin, Jens Hofer, Marco Wolfinger; Lukas Graber, Noah Frommelt, Simon Luchinger, Maximilian Goppel; Nicolas Hasler, Livio Meier; Noah Frick
Moldova vs Liechtenstein Prediction
Liechtenstein are one of the weakest teams in the world, but Moldova, although not a powerhouse themselves, should have enough in the tank to seal another win.
Prediction: Moldova 2-0 Liechtenstein