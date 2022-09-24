Moldova vs Liechtenstein prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2022-23

Moldova will host Liechtenstein at the Zimbru Stadium in the capital of Chisinau on Sunday in the UEFA Nations League with their promotion hopes on the line.

The Tricolours blew the race open after beating Latvia 2-1 in Riga on Thursday to trim the gap at the top of Group 1 in League C to just two points. Now, they have to beat Liechtenstein and hope that Latvia lose to Andorra in the other clash.

In case of a draw, Moldova will have to win by a huge margin, as the 11 Wolves boast a goal-difference of +7, five more than their next opponents. Liechtenstein, meanwhile, will look to get a point on the board before closing their underwhelming campaign, sitting at the bottom of the group.

The Blue Reds have lost all their five games this season, conceding nine times and scoring just once. The Principality are on a 11-game losing run and haven't won since October 2020, a run stretching to 23 games.

Moldova vs Liechtenstein Head-To-Head

Moldova and Liechtenstein have beaten each other once each in their three previous meetings. In the reverse, Moldova pulled off a 2-0 victory in Liechtenstein.

Moldovan Football @MDA_football After scoring yesterday, Ion Nicolăescu now has 9 international goals, 2 less than Moldova’s record top scorer and now head coach, Serghei Cleșcenco. After scoring yesterday, Ion Nicolăescu now has 9 international goals, 2 less than Moldova’s record top scorer and now head coach, Serghei Cleșcenco. https://t.co/K0BZbh5Aml

Moldova Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-L-D-W

Liechtenstein Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-L

Moldova vs Liechtenstein Team News

Moldova

Moldova pulled off an improbable victory in Latvia on Thursday, so manager Serghei Clescenco will tempted to field the same line-up here as well.

Ion Nicolaescu has scored in their last three games and will look to keep up his hot streak by netting for the fourth game in a row. Vadim Rata is available after serving his suspension last time out.

Moldovan Football @MDA_football Latvia 1-2 Moldova



Latvia had some huge chances towards the end of the match, but Moldova hold on.



Now it comes down to the last matchday.



Moldova face Liechtenstein at home, while Latvia face Andorra away. FT:Latvia 1-2 MoldovaLatvia had some huge chances towards the end of the match, but Moldova hold on.Now it comes down to the last matchday.Moldova face Liechtenstein at home, while Latvia face Andorra away. FT: 🇱🇻 Latvia 1-2 Moldova 🇲🇩Latvia had some huge chances towards the end of the match, but Moldova hold on.Now it comes down to the last matchday.Moldova face Liechtenstein at home, while Latvia face Andorra away. https://t.co/bTuVUNcUwH

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Liechtenstein

Dennis Salanovic could come into the attack for the Blue Reds, with Switzerland-based Noah Frick also in contention to start. Veteran midfielder and captain Nicolas Hasler is one goal shy of becoming the team's third most prolific scorer.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Moldova vs Liechtenstein Predicted XIs

Moldova (3-4-1-2): Dumitru Celeadnic; Artur Craciun, Vadim Bolohan, Igor Armas; Ioan-Calin Revenco, Artur Ionita, Vadim Rata, Oleg Reabciuk; Nichita Motpan; Vitalie Damascan, Ion Nicolaescu

Liechtenstein (3-4-2-1): Benjamin Buchel; Andreas Malin, Jens Hofer, Marco Wolfinger; Lukas Graber, Noah Frommelt, Simon Luchinger, Maximilian Goppel; Nicolas Hasler, Livio Meier; Noah Frick

Moldova vs Liechtenstein Prediction

Liechtenstein are one of the weakest teams in the world, but Moldova, although not a powerhouse themselves, should have enough in the tank to seal another win.

Prediction: Moldova 2-0 Liechtenstein

