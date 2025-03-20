Moldova vs Norway Prediction and Betting Tips | March 22nd 2025

Moldova will welcome Norway to Zimbru Stadium in their FIFA World Cup 2026 qualification campaign opener on Saturday. The visitors last played in the group stage of the World Cup in 1998, while Tricolorii have not made it to the group stage thus far.

The hosts have lost just one of their last six games, including friendlies. They met Andorra in their final league phase match of the UEFA Nations League in November and registered a 1-0 away win. This win helped them secure a direct qualification to the League C. They met Gibraltar in a friendly later that month and played out a 1-1 draw.

Løvene enjoyed a great run in the Nations League, winning four of the six games. They finished atop the Group B3 table and secured direct promotion to League A. They concluded their Nations League campaign with a dominant 5-0 home win over Kazakhstan, with Erling Haaland scoring a hat-trick.

Moldova vs Norway Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off five times in all competitions. The visitors have an unbeaten record in these games, registering four wins.

They last met in a friendly in 2014 in Abu Dhabi and Løvene recorded a 2-1 win.

They have met twice in the World Cup qualifiers, with both meetings taking place in 2005. After a goalless draw in the first game, the visitors registered a 1-0 win in the reverse leg.

Moldova have suffered nine consecutive losses in the World Cup qualifiers.

Norway have lost just one of their last eight games in the qualifiers while keeping four clean sheets.

Four of the five meetings between the two teams have produced under 2.5 goals.

The visitors have seen over 2.5 goals in seven of their last eight games in all competitions.

Moldova vs Norway Prediction

Tricolorii have lost just one of their last nine home games, including friendlies. They are on a three-game winning streak at home, scoring five goals without a reply and will look to build on that form. Nonetheless, they have lost their last three home games in the World Cup qualifiers, and have also failed to score in these losses.

Løvene head into the match in great form, winning four of their last five games while scoring 15 goals. They have won just one of their last four competitive away games, playing out two draws. They have lost just one of their last six away games in the World Cup qualifiers while recording four wins.

Jørgen Strand Larsen suffered a hand fracture and has been ruled out for the two games this month. Erik Botheim has been named as his replacement. Morten Thorsby was set to join the squad but was later ruled out with an injury. Martin Odegaard, Erling Haaland, Alexander Sorloth, and Julian Ryerson headline a strong squad for this match.

The visitors have an unbeaten record in this fixture and, considering their current goalscoring form, we back the Lions to register a win.

Prediction: Moldova 1-2 Norway

Moldova vs Norway Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Norway to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

