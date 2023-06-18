Moldova vs Poland Prediction and Betting Tips | June 20, 2023

Moldova welcome Poland to the Zimbru Stadium in the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers on Tuesday.

The hosts are winless in three games and suffered their first defeat of the campaign on Saturday, losing 2-0 at Albania. Moldova are fourth in Group E with two points.

Poland, meanwhile, have one win in two games. After a 3-1 defeat against Czech Republic in their campaign opener, they beat Albania 1-0 in March. Poland then drew 1-1 against Germany in a friendly on Friday at home, thanks to Jakub Kiwior's first-half strike, with Sebastian Szymanski providing the assist.

Moldova vs Poland Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off six times across competitions and will meet for the first time in European qualifiers. Poland lead 5-0.

The last four meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

Moldova are winless in five games across competitions, not scoring thrice.

Poland have had 1-0 wins in their last two games.

Moldova are winless in ten European qualifiers. They have two wins in 12 home games across competitions.

Poland are winless in three away games, scoring twice and conceding six times.

Both teams have conceded thrice in qualifying, while Poland have scored twice to Moldova's one.

Moldova vs Poland Prediction

Moldova are winless in five games across competitions, failing to score thrice. They have scored twice and conceded ten times in five games across competitions.

Poland, meanwhile, are unbeaten in six meetings against Moldova, keeping four clean sheets. They have suffered back-to-back 3-1 defeats in their last two away games.

Nonetheless, considering their unbeaten record against Moldova and the hosts' poor form, Poland should eke out a win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Moldova 0-2 Poland

Moldova vs Poland Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Poland to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Karol Swiderski to score or assist any time - Yes

Poll : 0 votes