Moldova vs Romania Prediction and Betting Tips | November 20, 2022

Moldova will welcome Romania to the Zimbru Stadium in a friendly on Sunday (November 20).

The two teams did not qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. This is their second and final friendly of the month. Moldova beat Azerbaijan 2-1 at home on Wednesday. Nichita Moțpan scored a consolation in injury time after Azerbaijan had taken a two-goal lead in the first half.

Romania also suffered a 2-1 defeat in their first friendly of the month against Slovenia. Slovenia took a two-goal lead in the first half through Andraz Sporar and Benjamin Sesko, while Denis Dragus scored a consolation in the 63rd minute.

Moldovan Football @MDA_football National team squad for the friendly games against and on 16 and 20 November:

Moldova vs Romania Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two neighbours have locked horns five times across competitions, with all games being friendlies. All the games have produced conclusive results, with four wins for Romania and one for Moldova.

Moldova have beaten Romania 2-0 in their last two meetings.

Three of Romania's last five games across competitions have produced over 2.5 goals, while Moldova have seen over 2.5 goals in four of their last five games.

Moldova's only win against their western rivals have come at home in 1993. It was their only meeting against Romania at home, losing four games since then.

Moldova have scored at least twice in four of their last five games across competitions.

Moldova vs Romania Prediction

Moldova have been in good form in recent games, winning three of their last four. Romania have just one win in their last four and might struggle here.

Considering the same, a defeat for Romania seems unlikely, and a draw could ensue.

Prediction: Moldova 2-2 Romania

Moldova vs Romania Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Moldova to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

