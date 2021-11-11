Moldova vs Scotland prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

The FIFA World Cup qualifiers return this week and will see Moldova host Scotland in Group F on Friday.

Moldova are winless in their World Cup qualifying campaign so far. After playing out a 1-1 draw against the Faroe Islands in their first game, Moldova have gone on a seven-game losing streak in their qualifiers. Their most recent loss was a 2-1 away defeat to Israel.

Moldova sit bottom of the group with just one point from eight games. With their chances of qualification since extinguished, Moldova will be looking to win to give their fans something to cheer about on Friday.

Scotland beat the Faroe Islands 1-0 away from home in their last game, with Lyndon Dykes scoring a late winner for the visitors. The victory against the Faroe Islands last time out extended Scotland's winning streak to four games.

Scotland currently occupy second place in Group F with 17 points from eight games. A win on Friday would confirm Scotland's place in the playoffs for the World Cup qualifiers.

Moldova vs Scotland Head-to-Head

There have been just three meetings between Moldova and Scotland. The visitors are unbeaten in all three attempts as they have won twice and drawn the other one.

The two sides last met in the reverse meeting of Friday's game. Scotland won the encounter 1-0, with Lyndon Dykes scoring the sole goal of the game early in the first half.

Moldova Form Guide (FIFA World Cup Qualifiers): L-L-L-L-L

Scotland Form Guide (FIFA World Cup Qualifiers): W-W-W-W-L

Moldova vs Scotland Team News

Moldova

Oleg Reabciuk has been suspended from the game against Scotland after receiving a red card against Israel last time out.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Oleg Reabciuk

Scotland

Kieran Tierney is a major doubt as he works his way back to full fitness after picking up an injury last month. Lyndon Dykes and Ryan Christie have picked up two yellow cards in the qualifiers so far and are now suspended.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Kieran Tierney

Suspended: Lyndon Dykes, Ryan Christie

Moldova vs Scotland Predicted XI

Moldova Predicted XI (4-4-2): Cristian Avram; Ion Jardan, Igor Armas, Veaceslav Posmac, Denis Marandici; Mihail Ghecev, Cristian Dros, Artur Ionita, Vadim Rata; Ion Nicolaescu, Radu Ginsari

Scotland Predicted XI (3-5-2): Craig Gordon; Scott McTominay, Jack Hendry, Liam Cooper; Stephen O'Donnell, John McGinn, Billy Gilmour, Callum McGregor, Andrew Robertson; Che Adams, Jacob Brown

Moldova vs Scotland Prediction

Moldova are out of contention for World Cup qualification as they have picked up one point in eight games so far. They have won just one of their last 26 games and are currently on a seven-game losing streak in the qualifiers.

Scotland could secure a playoff spot with one win in their final two games and are presented with the best chance of winning in Moldova. The visitors should get the job done and secure three points on Friday.

Prediction: Moldova 0-2 Scotland

