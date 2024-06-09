Moldova vs Ukraine prediction, preview, team news and more | International friendlies 2024

In their final warm-up game before taking center stage at the 2024 European Championship, Ukraine square off with Moldova on Tuesday. Both sides head into the game off the back of contrasting results at the weekend, with Serhiy Rebrov’s men suffering defeat against Poland.

Moldova turned in a fine show of fighting spirits as they came from behind to secure a 3-2 friendly win over Cyprus at the Zimbru Stadium on Friday.

Serghei Clescenco’s side have now gone unbeaten in their three matches since the turn of the year, picking up two wins and one draw so far.

This fine run of results has been due to their solid display at the attacking end of the pitch, where they have scored eight goals in their last three games.

Ukraine, on the other hand, were on the receiving end of a 3-1 defeat against Poland at the National Stadium Warsaw on Friday.

Before that, Rebrov’s men were on a seven-game unbeaten run — claiming five wins and two draws — a run which saw them secure their spot at Euro 2024.

Ukraine will look to find their feet on Monday, ahead of their European Championship Group E opener against Romania on June 17.

Moldova vs Ukraine Head-To-Head

Ukraine have been the dominant side in the history of this fixture, having picked up three wins and two draws in the last five meetings between the two nations.

Moldova Form Guide: W-W-D-L-D

Ukraine Form Guide: L-D-WW-D

Moldova vs Ukraine Team News

Moldova

Following another impressive victory over Cyprus last time out, Clescenco could opt for an unchanged starting XI on Tuesday.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Ukraine

Like Moldova, Ukraine head into the game with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns, giving Rebrov the luxury of a full strength squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Moldova vs Ukraine Predicted XI

Moldova Predicted XI (5-2-3): Cristian Avram; loan-Calin Revenco, Vladyslav Babohlo, Artur Crăciun, Veaceslav Posmac, Serafim Cojocari; Vadim Rată, Artur lonită; Mihail Caimacov, lon Nicolaescu, Nichita Motpan

Ukraine Predicted XI (4-4-2): Heorhiy Bushchan; Vitaliy Mykolenko, Valeriy Bondar, Maksym Talovierov, Oleksandr Tymchyk; Oleksandr Zubkov, Ruslan Malinovskyi, Serhiy Sydorchuk, Andriy Yarmolenko; Artem Dovbyk, Georgiy Sudakov

Moldova vs Ukraine Prediction

Moldova are on a run of two impressive victories but will need to show their mettle against a solid Ukraine side. We predict Rebrov’s men will bounce back from the loss against Poland and extend their dominance in this fixture.

Prediction: Moldova 1-2 Ukraine