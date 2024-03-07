Molenbeek vs Anderlecht Prediction and Betting Tips | March 9th 2024

Molenbeek will host Anderlecht at the Edmond Machtens Stadium on Saturday in another round of the 2023-24 Jupiler Pro League campaign.

The home side have had a difficult run of results of late and are now in danger of ending the regular season in the relegation round. They were beaten 3-2 by struggling Kortrijk in their last match, falling behind twice and coming back to draw level on both occasions before their opponents scored a third and final goal to clinch all three points.

Molenbeek sit 14th in the league table with 23 points from 28 games. They are just two points above last-placed Kortrijk and will be looking to widen that gap here.

Anderlecht, on the other hand, are in strong form at the moment and continue their push for the Belgian league title. They picked up a narrow 1-0 win over Eupen last time out, with former Borussia Dortmund man Thorgan Hazard scoring the sole goal of the game after just nine minutes.

The visitors sit second in the Pro League standings with 60 points and will be looking to extend their winning streak this weekend.

Molenbeek vs Anderlecht Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 10 competitive meetings between Molenbeek and Anderlecht. The visitors are undefeated in all 10 matchups, picking up nine wins and a draw.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in all 10 games in this fixture and their last 11 across all competitions.

Anderlecht have conceded 29 goals in the Pro League this season. Only Club Brugge and defending champions Royal Antwerp (26) have conceded fewer.

Molenbeek have picked up 15 points on home turf in the league this season. Only Eupen (11) have picked up fewer.

The hosts have the worst defensive record in the Pro League this season with a goal concession tally of 60.

Molenbeek vs Anderlecht Prediction

Molenbeek have lost three of their last four games and are without a win in their last 11. They have won just once in the league since last September and could struggle here.

Anderlecht, meanwhile, are on a brilliant five-game winning streak and are undefeated in their last 17 league outings. They are in much better form than their opponents ahead of Saturday's game and should come out on top this weekend.

Prediction: Molenbeek 1-3 Anderlecht

Molenbeek vs Anderlecht Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Anderlecht to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in three of their last four matchups)