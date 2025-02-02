Monagas vs Defensor Prediction and Betting Tips | February 4th 2025

Monagas will entertain Defensor at Estadio Monumental de Maturín in Copa Libertadores action on Tuesday. This year’s edition is set to get underway in this first stage.

Monagas vs Defensor Preview

The two sides are the lowest-ranked teams alongside four others, hence they are entering the competition at this stage. The three winners from the first stage will join 13 others in the second stage. Monagas are Venezuela’s fourth representatives. They qualified after finishing third in the 2024 Venezuelan Primera División.

Los Azulgranas are making their second appearance in the Copa Libertadores seven years after their debut in 2018 when they crashed out in the group stage. Monagas opened their new season in the Venezuelan top flight with two defeats. They are winless in their last nine matches in all competitions.

Defensor are the fourth team from Uruguay in this edition, earning their qualification after finishing fourth in the league’s aggregate table. They last appeared in the competition in 2019, when they reached the third qualifying stage. The visitors are seasoned competitors, as they have participated in the Copa Libertadores on 17 occasions.

El Violeta opened the 2025 Uruguayan Primera División season with a 2-0 home win over Boston River. It was their first win in four matches, as they lost their three preparatory friendlies ahead of the new season. The visitors have won twice and drawn once in their last five away matches in all competitions.

Monagas vs Defensor Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Monagas and Defensor have met twice, with each side winning once - Monagas (1-0), Defensor (3-1).

Monagas have drawn twice and lost thrice in their last five matches at home in all competitions.

Monagas have scored four goals and conceded 11 in their last five matches in all competitions.

Defensor have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five matches on the road.

Monagas have drawn once and lost four times in their last five matches while Defensor have won twice and lost thrice. Form Guide: Monagas – L-D-L-L-L, Defensor – W-L-L-L-W.

Monagas vs Defensor Prediction

Monagas don’t look set for a continental campaign but if they succeed in their first game, it could boost their confidence for follow up games.

Defensor have not been in great shape either but their top-flight win indicates they are ready for serious business going forward.

Defensor are the favorites based on form and momentum.

Prediction: Monagas 1-2 Defensor

Monagas vs Defensor Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Defensor to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Defensor to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Monagas to score - Yes

