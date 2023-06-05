Monagas vs Deportivo Pereira Prediction and Betting Tips | June 6th 2023

Monagas and Deportivo Pereira square off at the Estadio Monumental de Maturín in Group F of the Copa Libertadores on Tuesday.

The home side are currently rooted to the bottom of the table, having failed to win their opening four group matches.

Monagas failed to get their Copa Libertadores campaign up and running last time out as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Colo Colo on home turf.

With that result, Jhonny Ferreira’s men snapped their run of four consecutive defeats across all competitions, including three straight losses in the Venezuelan top flight, where they sit ninth after 14 rounds of matches.

With just two points from their first four Copa Libertadores outings, Monagas are currently rooted to the bottom of Group F, three points behind third-placed Colo Colo in the Copa Sudamericana qualifying spot.

Meanwhile, Deportivo Pereira made it two wins from two in Group F as they edged out Boca Juniors 1-0 at the Estadio Hernan Ramirez Villegas last time out.

Alejandro Restrepo’s men are now unbeaten in their last five matches in all competitions, claiming four wins and one draw since April’s 2-0 loss against Deportivo La Equidad.

With seven points from a possible 12, Deportivo Pereira are currently second in Group F, only below first-placed Boca Juniors on goal difference.

Monagas vs Deportivo Pereira Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second-ever meeting between the sides, with Deportivo Pereira picking up a 2-1 win in May’s reverse fixture.

Monagas are winless in their last four games across all competitions, losing four and picking up one draw since the start of May.

Pereira have won all but one of their last five matches, with a goalless draw against Junior Barranquilla on May 14 being the exception.

However, the Venezuelan outfit have gone four consecutive away games without a win in all competitions, claiming one draw and losing three since a 3-0 win at Unión Magdalena on April 12.

Monagas vs Deportivo Pereira Prediction

While Monagas will be looking to get their continental campaign up and running, they are currently on a poor run of form. Pereira have struggled for results away from home but should do just enough to leave with a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Monagas 1-1 Deportivo Pereira

Monagas vs Deportivo Pereira Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in four of Monagas’ last five matches)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been five or more bookings in eight of Deportivo Pereira’s last 10 games)

