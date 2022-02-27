Monagas vs Everton prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2022 

Monagas and Everton will trade tackles in the second leg of their Copa Libertadores qualifier on Tuesday.

The hosts will be looking to overturn the 3-0 deficit they accrued in the first leg. Lucas Di Yorio scored a brace to help the Chileans secure a comfortable victory on home turf.

Everton followed up their convincing win with a 1-1 draw away to Union La Calera in the Chilean Primera Division on Saturday. Goals from Jorge Saez and Ismael Sosa saw the two sides share the spoils.

Monagas returned to winning ways with a 3-1 away victory over Mineros in the Venezuelan league. Andres Romero scored a hat-trick in the rout.

A place in the third stage of the qualifiers against either Audax Italiano or Estudiantes awaits the winner of this tie.

Monagas vs Everton Head-to-Head

Everton currently have the advantage in the tie following their comfortable 3-0 victory in the first leg.

Monagas have two wins from their last five matches in all competitions. Meanwhile, Tuesday's visitors are on a four-game unbeaten streak, winning two and drawing two.

Monagas form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-L-L

Everton form guide (all competitions): D-W-D-W-L

Monagas vs Everton Team News

Monagas

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the hosts.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Everton

Goalkeeper Franco Torgnascioli was recently diagnosed with cancer and has started treatment.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Unavailable: Franco Torgnascioli

Monagas vs Everton Predicted XI

Monagas Predicted XI (4-4-2): Nicolas Carpio (GK); Oscar Gonzalez, Ariano Azmahar, Grenddy Perozo, Ivan Anderson; Luis Guerra, David Zalzman, Anthony Blondell, Andres Romero; Franklin Gonzalez, Christian Martinez

Everton Predicted XI (3-4-3): Fernando De Paul (GK); Diego Oyarzun, Julio Barroso, Rodrigo Echeverria; Alex Ibacache, Alvaro Madrid, Benjamin Berrios, Adrian Sanchez; Ismael Sosa, Lucas Di Yorio, Juan Cuevas

Monagas vs Everton Prediction

Monagas need to score at least three unreplied goals to retain any hopes of progressing and this could see them throw caution to the wind in search of goals. The Venezuelans have a strong record on home turf but their work will be cut out against an Everton side who hold all the aces.

The visitors are also strong in attack, but are unlikely to go all out. Instead, they will likely sit back and absorb the pressure while trying to catch Monagas out on the break.

We are predicting a narrow victory for Monagas, with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Monagas 2-1 Everton

