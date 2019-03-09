×
Monchi hasn't made up his mind on Arsenal yet

Marco D'Onofrio
OFFICIAL
Feature
199   //    09 Mar 2019, 15:41 IST

Chievo Verona v AS Roma - Serie A
Chievo Verona v AS Roma - Serie A

It was announced earlier today that Monchi and Roma had agreed to mutually part ways after the club had fired head coach Eusebio Di Francesco yesterday. Monchi had been the director of sport with the Giallorossi and had been garnering interest from top clubs around Europe. Not only was he linked with Arsenal in England but with French giants Paris St-Germain as well.

Before leaving Roma's Trigoria training ground for the final time today, the Spaniard gave a quick interview with Italian outlet Pagine Romaniste.

“I wish Roma all the best of luck for the rest of the season. I hope it ends with them having achieved their objective of a top four finish.”

Of course after being linked with such high profile clubs, Monchi was asked about his future but had very little to say.

“I haven’t decided on my future yet.”

Roma wasted no time moving on from Di Francesco as they announced the return of Claudio Ranieri who will be sitting on the bench for the rest of the campaign. It remains to be seen who they have planned to take over Monchi though, but it could still be a while before we hear any news on that front.

It has been a rather disappointing campaign for Roma as they were eliminated from the Champions League Round of 16 by Porto earlier this week and find themselves in fifth place in the Italian top flight. They were also eliminated from the Coppa Italia in the quarter-finals by Fiorentina.

Under Monchi, Roma had sold superstar goalkeeper Alisson Becker to Liverpool for whopping €75 million which had made the Brazilian the most expensive shot-stopper of all-time when the deal was completed. They have yet to recover from his loss though, as his replacement Robin Olsen has been unable to fill the void.

Arsenal also find themselves fighting for a place in the UEFA Champions League next season and it will be worth keeping an eye on whether Monchi does end up in London.



