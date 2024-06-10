Mongolia vs Cambodia Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th June 2024

Mongolia host Cambodia at the MFF Football Centre in the capital city of Ulaanbaatar on Tuesday for an international friendly, marking their second clash in four days. The Asian minnows faced off in Phnom Penh on Friday, where Cambodia prevailed 2-0 on home turf.

Midfielder Yudai Ogawa put them in front after 22 minutes before Sa Ty doubled their advantage just eight minutes later.

To make matters worse for the visitors, Batbaatar Amgalanbat was sent off for the Blue Wolves in the 72nd minute, forcing them to play with 10 men for the last 20 or so minutes of the match.

It was Cambodia's first win in six games, while their central Asian rivals remain winless in their last nine matches.

While most teams are busy with the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, these sides lost out in the preliminary round, and are therefore engaging exclusively in friendly matches. Cambodia were beaten 1-0 by Pakistan while the Blue Waves were ousted 2-0 on aggregate by Afghanistan.

Mongolia vs Cambodia Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been only two clashes between the sides in history, with Cambodia winning once and drawing the other.

Cambodia and their central Asian rivals drew 1-1 in a friendly back in November 2019, before the Angkor Warriors beat the Blue Wolves 2-0 last week in their friendly.

The Blue Wolves are winless in their last nine official games whereas Cambodia's 2-0 win over them last week marked an end to five winless matches.

Cambodia are ranked 179th in the world, whereas the Blue Wolves are a further 12 places adrift of them.

The Blue Wolves have not scored a single goal in their last eight official games.

After going goalless in four consecutive games, Cambodia have found the back of the net in consecutive outings.

Mongolia vs Cambodia Prediction

It is a clash of two lowly-ranked sides once more. Cambodia will be looking to complete the double here, having beaten their opponents at home last week. The Blue Wolves could sit deep and look to frustrate their hosts, but this one could end in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Mongolia 1-1 Cambodia

Mongolia vs Cambodia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes