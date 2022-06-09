Mongolia vs The Philippines prediction, preview, team news and more | 2023 Asia Cup qualifiers

Mongolia lock horns with the Philippines at the MFF Football Centre in their capital city of Ulaanbaatar on Saturday for a clash in Group B of the 2023 Asia Cup qualifiers.

The Blues Wolves got their campaign off to the wrong start after going down 1-0 to Palestine earlier in the week.

A penalty from Mohammed Dabbagh in the 85th minute settled the contest as Munkh-Orgil Orkhon was adjuged to have handled the ball inside the area.

#AFCU23 @afcasiancup Philippines 0-0 Yemen



🤝 It's honours even in Ulaanbaatar after a hard-fought draw kicks off Group B!



#ACQ2023 | #PHIvYEM FT |Philippines 0-0 Yemen🤝 It's honours even in Ulaanbaatar after a hard-fought draw kicks off Group B! FT | 🇵🇭 Philippines 0-0 Yemen 🇾🇪🤝 It's honours even in Ulaanbaatar after a hard-fought draw kicks off Group B!#ACQ2023 | #PHIvYEM https://t.co/Lq7WzKdyTK

Palestine, meanwhile, were held to a goalless stalemate by Yemen as Thomas Dooley's second spell in charge of the side started off on a frustrating note in a game of few chances.

Mongolia vs The Philippines Head-To-Head

Mongolia and The Philippines have met only twice in history - both coming in a pair of friendlies in 2011, spread out just a month apart.

The Philippines won the first one in February 2-0 but Mongolia exacted revenge a month later with a 2-1 victory.

Mongolia Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-L-W-L

The Philippines Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-L-W-L

Mongolia vs The Philippines Team News

Mongolia

Head coach Ichiro Otsuka may ring in the changes after a largely toothless display in their 1-0 loss to Palestine on Wednesday.

A tactical revert to a 4-3-3 formation is a possibility, with Nyam-Osor Naranbold leading the line as the striker after coming off the bench last time.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

#AFCU23 @afcasiancup Palestine 1-0 Mongolia



🧊 Ice cool Oday Dabbagh's penalty means his team claims pole position in Group B!



#ACQ2023 | #PLEvMNG FT |Palestine 1-0 Mongolia🧊 Ice cool Oday Dabbagh's penalty means his team claims pole position in Group B! FT | 🇵🇸 Palestine 1-0 Mongolia 🇲🇳🧊 Ice cool Oday Dabbagh's penalty means his team claims pole position in Group B!#ACQ2023 | #PLEvMNG https://t.co/STMPdZchkU

The Philippines

The Street Dogs were frustrated in their draw with Yemen but could still play the same starting XI again on Saturday except for a change or two in the attack.

Bienvenido Marañón, who has four goals from seven international games, could start alongside Mark Hartmann.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Mongolia vs The Philippines Predicted XI

Mongolia (4-3-3): Mönkh-Erdene Enkhtaivan; Oyuntuya Oyunbold, Davaadelger Oktyabri, Mönkh-Orgil Orkhon, Tuvshinjargal Dulguun; Oyunbaatar Otgonbayar, Tsend-Ayuush Khürelbaatar, Baljinnyam Batbold; Tumur-Ochir Tserendovdon, Nyam-Osor Naranbold, Ganbold Ganbayar.

The Philippines (3-4-1-2): Neil Etheridge; Oliver Bias, Amani Aguinaldo, Jefferson Tabinas; Sandro Reyes, Manny Ott, Mike Ott, Jesse Curran; Mark Hartmann; Bienvenido Marañón, Kenshiro Daniels.

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at FanDuel SB

Mongolia vs The Philippines Prediction

Mongolia are a strong side defensively, but as we witnessed against Palestine, that doesn't always translate into results and they must create chances.

With the Philippines also likely to take a more offensive approach here in search of goals, we're predicting a draw.

Prediction: Mongolia 1-1 The Philippines

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far